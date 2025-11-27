9 compound exercises to build muscles and body strength naturally

If you are trying to build muscle and get stronger, doing random exercises won’t take you very far. What truly works is focusing on movements that give you the biggest results for your time and that is exactly where compound exercises come in. These are the powerhouse moves that train multiple muscles at once, challenge your strength from head to toe and help you progress much faster. Whether your goal is to gain size, boost overall strength or simply feel fitter in your daily life, compound lifts make all the difference.
Here are 9 of the best compound exercises that can help you gain muscle and boost strength, according to fitness trainer Yash Aggarwal.
Deadlifts are one of the most effective full-body compound movements, targeting the back, glutes, hamstrings, and core. They help improve posture, grip strength, and overall power output. Here’s how to perform it:
“This exercise works your legs, glutes, core, and biceps at the same time. It improves balance, coordination, and muscle symmetry, especially useful for correcting strength imbalances,” says the expert. Here’s how to perform it:
A powerful full-body movement, this combo targets the legs, glutes, shoulders, and core. It boosts strength, stability, and calorie burn in one efficient exercise. Here’s how to perform it:
Pull-ups build strong lats, shoulders, arms, and upper-back muscles. “They also improve grip strength and support good posture,” explains Aggarwal. Here’s how to perform it:
This classic exercise strengthens the shoulders, upper arms, and core. It enhances overhead strength and improves stability for daily activities. Here’s how to perform it:
Bent-over rows build strong back muscles, improve posture, and increase pulling strength. They’re especially helpful for balancing chest-heavy routines. Here’s how to perform it:
Dips target the triceps, chest and shoulders, helping build upper-body strength and muscle definition. Here’s how to perform it:
Shrugs strengthen the upper traps, improve shoulder stability and help support better posture. Here’s how to perform it:
Aggarwal suggests, “Push-ups build strength in the chest, shoulders, triceps and core. They also improve stability and functional upper-body power.” Here’s how to perform it:
So, try adding a few of these exercises into your daily routine to build muscles!
