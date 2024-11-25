15 boat pose variations to strengthen your core

Boat Pose or Naukasana is one of the best ways to strengthen your core. You can go beyond the basic pose, and try some boat pose variations.

Your core is not just your abdominal muscles. It is the central part of your body that includes your hips, pelvis, and lower back apart from your stomach. Strengthening these parts is important, as they can help to do multiple activities with ease. Strong core muscles can make it easier to pick up something from the floor or grab things from the top shelf of your kitchen cabinet. Exercises like crunches, and planks can make your core stronger. You should also do yoga, particularly Boat Pose or Naukasana. Interestingly, there are more than one or two ways to do this yoga asana. Perform these boat pose variations for core strength.

Yoga for a strong core: Does it help?

“The core muscles help with the execution of daily activities,” says fitness coach Dr Mickey Mehta. Your core or trunk is made up of the following muscles:

Rectus abdominis

Quadratus lumborum

Obliques

Glutes

Pelvic floor

Spine

Diaphragm

A strong core can enhance balance and stability, preventing falls and injuries, according to the Harvard Health Publishing. “It also contributes to better posture, reduces back pain, and provides a solid foundation for yoga poses and physical activities,” says the expert.

Do yoga regularly as it can improve your core strength, according to research published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine journal in 2014. But don’t just do any yoga pose or asana. Boat Pose or Naukasana is one of the best ways to engage your core. During a 2017 study published in the International Journal Of Yoga, researchers found that core muscles such as rectus abdominis got activated during the Naukasana. “Strengthening the core through Boat Pose can enhance functional fitness, reduce the risk of injury, and improve athletic performance,” says the expert.

Boat Pose variations: Know the basics

It is a sitting yoga pose that resembles the shape of a boat. It involves balancing your body while sitting on the mat with the legs extended and the body forming a V-shape. “This pose primarily targets the core muscles, including the abdominals. The arms are typically extended forward, parallel to the ground, and the torso remains lifted and engaged,” explains Dr Mehta.

How to do boat pose?

Step-by-Step guide to Boat Pose or Naukasana:

1. Sit down on the yoga mat, and extend your legs in a straight line before you.

2, Lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight and chest lifted.

3. Bend your knees and lift your feet off the floor so that your shins are parallel to the ground.

4. Balance on your sit bones, ensuring your core is engaged to support your weight.

5. Stretch your arms forward, keeping them parallel to the ground, with your palms facing each other.

6. If you feel sturdy and solid, extend your legs straight out and your torso and legs will form a “V”.

7. Hold the pose with your eyes straight ahead or slightly upwards.

8. Maintain the posture for 5 to 10 breaths, and increase the number as your core builds up.

9. To come out of the pose, slowly get your feet down and return to the seated position.

“You should practice the basic Naukasana, paying special attention to proper alignment so that you have a good foundation to approach the Boat Pose variations safely and effectively,” suggests the expert.

Try these boat pose variations to strengthen your core

1. Half Boat Pose

Begin in Boat Pose.

Lower your back halfway to the floor while keeping your legs extended.

Hold the position with your lower back off the ground.

2. Low Boat Pose

Start this asana in Boat Pose.

Lower both your legs and upper body towards the floor while keeping them lifted a few inches above the ground. You arms should remain parallel to the floor while doing this variation.

3. Extended Boat Pose

From Naukasana, extend your arms overhead, creating a longer line from your fingertips to your toes.

Maintain the V-shape with your torso and legs.

4. Twisting Boat Pose

While sitting in the Boat Pose, clasp your hands together and twist your torso to the right.

Twist to the left while engaging the obliques.

5. Boat Pose with Toe Taps

From Boat Pose, lower your right leg to tap the floor, then return to the starting position.

Repeat with the left leg.

6. Boat Pose with Leg Lifts

Start in Naukasana.

Lower your legs toward the floor without touching and lift them back up.

7. Boat Pose with One Leg Extended

To do this variation, start from the basic asana.

Bend one knee and place the foot on the ground while keeping the other leg extended.

Switch sides after a few breaths.

8. Boat Pose with Bent Knees

Start with the basic pose.

Bend your knees with shins parallel to the floor.

9. Boat Pose to Low Boat Pose Transitions

Alternate between Boat Pose and Low Boat Pose in a controlled manner to increase core strength and stability.

10. Boat Pose with Block

Hold a yoga block between your hands in Boat Pose.

Lift it overhead or twist side to side for an added challenge.

11. Boat Pose on Forearms

Raise your legs in the air.

Support your upper body on your forearms.

12. Revolved Boat with Straight Legs

Start with the Naukasana.

Keep your torso upright and twist your body on the right side.

Hold your toes with your left hand and keep your right one straight slightly above the ground.

13. Split Boat Pose

One of the Boat Pose variations is the Split Boat for which you need to get into the basic asana first.

Keep your legs apart in a split.

14. Compass Boat Pose

Start with Boat Pose, keep one leg at 30 degrees.

Keep the other at 90 degrees and hold the 90 degree leg with the opposite hand.

Twist your spine.

15. Side Boat Pose

Lie down sideways to do this Boat Pose variation.

Raise your arms and legs up.

Boat Pose variations: Mistakes to avoid

Rounding your back : Keep your spine straight and chest lifted to avoid straining your lower back.

: Keep your spine straight and chest lifted to avoid straining your lower back. Holding your breath : Maintain steady, deep breaths during the Boat Pose variations to ensure adequate oxygen flow to your muscles.

: Maintain steady, deep breaths during the Boat Pose variations to ensure adequate oxygen flow to your muscles. Straining your neck : Keep your neck in line with your spine, avoiding any tension or strain.

: Keep your neck in line with your spine, avoiding any tension or strain. Incorrect leg placement: Ensure your legs are straight and together unless specified in different Boat Pose variations.

These Boat Pose variations can be easily done by beginners. “But if you already have lower back pain, don’t do them, as they can exacerbate lower back issues,” says the expert. Even pregnant women should avoid Boat Pose variations, as they can place strain on the abdomen.

Practice Boat Pose variations for a strong core, but do them mindfully and avoid mistakes such as rounding your back.