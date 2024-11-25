15 boat pose variations to strengthen your core

Your core is not just your abdominal muscles. It is the central part of your body that includes your hips, pelvis, and lower back apart from your stomach. Strengthening these parts is important, as they can help to do multiple activities with ease. Strong core muscles can make it easier to pick up something from the floor or grab things from the top shelf of your kitchen cabinet. Exercises like crunches, and planks can make your core stronger. You should also do yoga, particularly Boat Pose or Naukasana. Interestingly, there are more than one or two ways to do this yoga asana. Perform these boat pose variations for core strength.
“The core muscles help with the execution of daily activities,” says fitness coach Dr Mickey Mehta. Your core or trunk is made up of the following muscles:
A strong core can enhance balance and stability, preventing falls and injuries, according to the Harvard Health Publishing. “It also contributes to better posture, reduces back pain, and provides a solid foundation for yoga poses and physical activities,” says the expert.
Do yoga regularly as it can improve your core strength, according to research published in the Complementary Therapies in Medicine journal in 2014. But don’t just do any yoga pose or asana. Boat Pose or Naukasana is one of the best ways to engage your core. During a 2017 study published in the International Journal Of Yoga, researchers found that core muscles such as rectus abdominis got activated during the Naukasana. “Strengthening the core through Boat Pose can enhance functional fitness, reduce the risk of injury, and improve athletic performance,” says the expert.
It is a sitting yoga pose that resembles the shape of a boat. It involves balancing your body while sitting on the mat with the legs extended and the body forming a V-shape. “This pose primarily targets the core muscles, including the abdominals. The arms are typically extended forward, parallel to the ground, and the torso remains lifted and engaged,” explains Dr Mehta.
Step-by-Step guide to Boat Pose or Naukasana:
1. Sit down on the yoga mat, and extend your legs in a straight line before you.
2, Lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight and chest lifted.
3. Bend your knees and lift your feet off the floor so that your shins are parallel to the ground.
4. Balance on your sit bones, ensuring your core is engaged to support your weight.
5. Stretch your arms forward, keeping them parallel to the ground, with your palms facing each other.
6. If you feel sturdy and solid, extend your legs straight out and your torso and legs will form a “V”.
7. Hold the pose with your eyes straight ahead or slightly upwards.
8. Maintain the posture for 5 to 10 breaths, and increase the number as your core builds up.
9. To come out of the pose, slowly get your feet down and return to the seated position.
“You should practice the basic Naukasana, paying special attention to proper alignment so that you have a good foundation to approach the Boat Pose variations safely and effectively,” suggests the expert.
Alternate between Boat Pose and Low Boat Pose in a controlled manner to increase core strength and stability.
These Boat Pose variations can be easily done by beginners. “But if you already have lower back pain, don’t do them, as they can exacerbate lower back issues,” says the expert. Even pregnant women should avoid Boat Pose variations, as they can place strain on the abdomen.
Practice Boat Pose variations for a strong core, but do them mindfully and avoid mistakes such as rounding your back.
