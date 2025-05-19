Want bigger arms? Try these 7 bicep dumbbell exercises at home

Do you want to fill out your sleeves and get those arms looking strong and sculpted? Bicep dumbbell exercises might be just what you need to build definition and size right at home!

Is your goal to get bigger arms and toned, defined biceps? If yes, you might need to focus on exercises that specifically target your bicep muscles. The biceps are the muscles at the front of your upper arms, and with the right workout, you can build strength and shape in this area. Bicep workouts are all about controlled movements and resistance, and dumbbells are one of the best tools for this. From curls to hammer lifts, these simple exercises can help you sculpt your arms over time. Not sure where to begin? Try these easy-to-do bicep dumbbell exercises that you can do at home to build muscle and get the toned arms you are aiming for!

Bicep dumbbell exercises

Here are 7 most effective bicep dumbbell exercises that you may perform at home to build bigger arms and biceps:

1. Standard bicep curl

This is one of the classic bicep dumbbell exercises that is very effective for building the front part of your arms.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended, palms facing forward.

Keep your elbows close to your torso.

Slowly curl the weights up toward your shoulders.

Squeeze your biceps at the top, then slowly lower the weights back down.

Repeat for 10–12 repetitions.

2. Hammer curl

This version of the bicep curl hits both the biceps and forearms.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Stand with your palms facing your torso, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Curl the dumbbells up like a regular curl, keeping your palms facing inward.

Pause at the top, then lower back down with control.

Do 10–12 repetitions.

3. Concentration curl

This is one of the great bicep dumbbell exercises for isolating the bicep and focusing on form.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Sit on a chair or a bench.

Hold a dumbbell in one hand and rest your elbow against your inner thigh.

Curl the weight slowly toward your shoulder, keeping the rest of your body still.

Lower it back down with control.

Do 10–12 repetitions on each arm.

4. Incline dumbbell curl

You will need a bench or something you can lean back on. This is one of the bicep dumbbell exercises that stretches the biceps more.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Sit back at an angle with a dumbbell in each hand, arms hanging down.

Keep your palms facing forward.

Curl the weights up while keeping your upper arms still.

Lower slowly and repeat.

Do 10–12 repetitions.

5. Zottman curl

This combines a regular curl and a reverse curl in one move for total arm activation.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Start with your palms facing up and curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders.

At the top, rotate your wrists so your palms face down.

Slowly lower the weights.

Rotate back to palms-up at the bottom.

Aim for 8–10 repetitions.

6. Cross-body hammer curl

Also known as diagonal curls, this is one of the bicep dumbbell exercises that hits both your biceps and forearms.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Stand straight with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body.

Curl one dumbbell across your chest toward the opposite shoulder.

Lower and repeat with the other arm.

Alternate for 10–12 repetitions on each side.

7. 21s bicep curl

This is one of the killer bicep dumbbell exercises that is broken into three parts.

Follow these steps to perform it:

Do 7 half reps from the bottom to halfway up.

Do 7 half reps from halfway to the top.

Do 7 full-range curls.

That is one full round. You can do 2–3 rounds.

Who should avoid these exercises?

While these bicep dumbbell exercises are great for most people to gain bicep muscles, some people should be cautious or avoid them:

People with shoulder, elbow, or wrist injuries, as curling movements can put extra strain on joints.

Those with high blood pressure or heart issues, as lifting weights while performing bicep dumbbell exercises, can cause high blood pressure.

Beginners without guidance and poor form should also pay attention, as it can lead to injury.

Older adults with limited mobility, as these bicep dumbbell exercises can be risky.

Anyone recovering from surgery should always get medical clearance before resuming resistance training.

Make sure you learn the proper technique and stay alert while performing these bicep dumbbell exercises at home!