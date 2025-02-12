Pilates for abs: Sculpt your core with these 15 exercises

Doing Pilates for abs can be highly effective. Besides toning your abs, these exercises can also enhance your overall health.

Do you want sculpted abs but tired of endless crunches? Doing Pilates for abs is a refreshing and highly effective alternative. It is a low-impact exercise method that focuses on strengthening your core muscles, which are essential for stability, posture, and overall fitness. Unlike traditional ab workouts that can sometimes strain your back or neck, Pilates emphasises proper alignment and core engagement, making it a safe and effective way to achieve your fitness goals. So, are you ready to take your ab workout to the next level? Here’s how you can do Pilates for abs.

What are Pilates exercises?

Pilates is a low-impact style of exercise that emphasises controlled movement, stretching, and breathing. It’s become a popular inclusion in various physical fitness and rehabilitation programs. Joseph Hubertus Pilates, a German physical trainer, founded Pilates in the early twentieth century. The exercise routines in Pilates are believed to be appropriate for beginners and people with certain conditions, such as back discomfort or shoulder pain. Research published in the Physiology and Behaviour Journal examined the effectiveness of a few weekly lessons. It was discovered that it helped reduce lower back discomfort while increasing your physical and psychological well-being. Doing Pilates for abs has also been found to be highly effective.

Pilates for abs: How does it help?

It is beneficial to do Pilates for abs as it helps you strengthen your core. It emphasises regulated motions and deep engagement of the core muscles, including the often-overlooked deeper stabilisers. This holistic method not only sculpts apparent “six-pack” abs, but it also improves posture, balance, and spinal stability, as found in a study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences. Plus, doing Pilates for abs reduces the risk of damage associated with high-impact or repetitive abdominal exercises by emphasising good posture and breath control. It enhances core strength and endurance, resulting in enhanced functional fitness in everyday activities.

Pilates for abs: 15 exercises to try

If you want to try Pilates for abs, start with these easy and effective workouts, as suggested by Pilates expert Dr Vajjala Shravani.

1. The hundred

Lie on your back with your knees bent and pulled towards your chest.

Curl your head and shoulders off the mat, extending your arms forward and pumping them up and down.

Inhale for five counts, exhale for five counts while pumping your arms.

Repeat 10 times (100 pumps).

2. Roll up

Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms overhead.

Inhale and roll up one vertebra at a time, reaching towards your toes.

Exhale and slowly roll back down.

Repeat 5-10 times.

3. Single leg stretch

Lie on your back with your knees bent towards your chest.

Curl your head and shoulders off the mat.

Extend one leg at a 45-degree angle while pulling the other knee towards your chest.

Switch legs to strengthen your core engagement.

Repeat 10-15 times per leg.

4. Double leg stretch

Similar to single leg stretch, but extend both legs out simultaneously.

Keep your lower back pressed against the mat.

Circle your arms as you bring your knees back in.

Repeat 10-15 times.

5. Criss-cross (obliques)

Lie on your back with hands behind your head.

Curl your head and shoulders off the mat.

Bring your right elbow towards your left knee while extending your right leg.

Switch sides, rotating your torso.

Repeat 10-15 times per side.

6. Roll like a ball

Sit with your knees bent and held close to your chest.

Round your back and roll back onto your shoulders.

Roll back up to a seated position without letting your feet touch the mat.

Repeat 5-10 times.

7. Spine stretch forward

Sit with legs extended and arms outstretched.

Inhale and lengthen your spine.

Exhale and reach forward, rounding your spine.

Inhale and return to the starting position.

Repeat 5-10 times.

8. Swan dive prep

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

Engage your core and lift your chest off the mat, keeping your neck long.

Lower your chest back down.

Repeat 5-10 times.

9. Teaser

Start seated with knees bent and feet lifted.

Roll back slightly and extend your legs at a 45-degree angle.

Extend your arms forward.

Hold the position, engaging your core.

Repeat 3-5 times.

10. Sidekick kneeling

Kneel with one leg extended to the side.

Place your hand on the floor for support.

Lift your extended leg up and down, keeping it straight.

Repeat 10-15 times per leg.

11. Boomerang

Sit with legs extended and arms overhead.

Roll back onto your shoulders and bring your legs overhead.

Roll back up to a seated position, crossing your legs.

Repeat 3-5 times.

12. Control balance

Start in a plank position.

Lift one leg off the mat while maintaining stability.

Repeat on the other side.

Repeat 5-10 times per leg.

13. Swimming

Lie on your stomach with your arms and legs extended.

Lift your right arm and left leg simultaneously.

Switch sides, creating a swimming motion.

Repeat 20-30 times.

14. Leg pull front

Start in a plank position.

Lift one leg off the mat.

Hold the position, engaging your core.

Repeat on the other side.

Repeat 5-10 times per leg.

15. Leg pull back

Start seated with hands behind you and legs extended.

Lift your hips off the mat.

Bend one knee towards your chest.

Extend the leg back out.

Repeat 5-10 times per leg.

Note: Remember to breathe deeply throughout each exercise and focus on engaging your core muscles. Progress gradually and listen to your body. If you experience any pain, stop the exercise and consult with a healthcare professional or certified Pilates instructor.