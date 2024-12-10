Best core exercises: 18 moves for beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts

A strong core is a must for balance and stability. Check your fitness level, and go for some of the best core exercises.

When you start a fitness programme, make sure to give importance to exercises for core strength. It is the central part of your body, which includes your stomach, lower back, pelvis, and hips. You need to use muscles in these parts in a coordinated way so that you can perform daily tasks like lifting groceries or sitting at a desk with ease. Just doing planks will not help. Make sure to include some of the best core exercises to improve your posture, balance, and stability. A strong core may also help reduce back pain, something that a lot of people with desk jobs complain about. Just make sure to choose exercises according to your fitness level for best results.

What are the benefits of a strong core?

A strong core offers health benefits such as:

Improves posture : A strong core helps keep your spine aligned, reducing slouching and improving posture. A 2015 study published in the Academic Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies showed that core training programme contributed to the improvement in posture of participants.

: A strong core helps keep your spine aligned, reducing slouching and improving posture. A 2015 study published in the Academic Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies showed that core training programme contributed to the improvement in posture of participants. Better balance and stability : “It can make everyday activities like walking, bending, and even standing more stable,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. It may also help in preventing injuries, according to research published in Sports Health in 2013. If your spine is less stable, there may be a risk for injury.

: “It can make everyday activities like walking, bending, and even standing more stable,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. It may also help in preventing injuries, according to research published in Sports Health in 2013. If your spine is less stable, there may be a risk for injury. Reduces back pain: Strengthening core muscles can ease the strain on your lower back. During a 2015 study published in the Journal Of Physical Therapy Science, core strength training was found to be more effective than typical resistance training for managing low back pain.

Best core exercises for beginners

“These beginner-friendly moves are the best core exercises, as they build a solid base for your core strength,” says the expert.

1. Plank

Lie face down on the floor.

Lift your whole body while resting just on your forearms and toes.

Keep your entire body straight while engaging your abs.

Hold it for 20 seconds then repeat the steps of plank, which is one of the best core exercises, 3 times.

2. Hollow body hold

Lie down on the ground with your legs stretched in front of you, and arms by your sides.

Engage your core and push your lower back into the ground.

Raise your legs slightly above the floor while keeping your lower back on the floor.

Slightly raise your head off the floor and move your arms behind you.

Hold for 30 seconds then lower your legs and shoulders to the floor then do 3 sets.

3. Bird dog

Get on the floor, with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Extend your right arm and left leg straight out.

Hold for 2 seconds then return to the starting position and switch sides.

“Go for 10 to 12 reps per side,” says Thakur.

4. Dead bug

Lie on your back with your arms and legs raised toward the ceiling.

Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your core tight.

Return to the starting position of the dead bug and switch sides.

Do 10 reps per side.

5. Side plank (knee down)

Lie on your side, supporting yourself on one forearm.

Keep your bottom knee bent and top leg straight.

Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Hold for 15 to 20 seconds on each side then repeat 2 to 3 times.

6. Mountain climbers

Start in a push-up position to do mountain climbers, which is one of the best core exercises.

Bring one knee toward your chest then switch your legs slowly.

Do 10 reps per leg.

Best core exercises for intermediate fitness level

These are the best core exercises for people in the intermediate fitness level, as they add more movement and challenge.

1. Plank shoulder taps

Start in a push-up position to do plank shoulder taps.

Tap your left shoulder using your right hand then switch.

Keep your hips stable while doing plank shoulder taps.

Do 10 reps per side for a strong core.

2. Russian twists

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet off the floor to do Russian twists.

Lean back a little bit, holding a weight or clasping your hands.

Twist your torso to the left, then to the right.

Do 12 to 15 twists per side.

3. Hanging knee raises

Hang from a pull-up bar while keeping your arms straight to do one of the best core exercises.

Pull your knees toward your chest, and lower them gradually.

Do 8 to 10 reps.

4. Side plank (leg extended)

Lie on your side, and support your body on your forearm and the side of your foot.

Lift your hips to form a straight line.

“Hold for 20 to 30 seconds per side, repeat 2 to 3 times,” says the expert about side plank, which is one of the best core exercises.

5. Jackknife sit-up

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight.

Lift your arms and legs simultaneously, reaching for your toes.

Lower them slowly.

Ten to 12 reps should be enough.

6. Bicycle crunches

bicycle crunches are one of the best core exercises for which you need to lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs up in the air.

Bring your left elbow to your right knee while extending the left leg then switch sides.

Do 12 to 15 reps per side.

Best core exercises for advanced fitness level

“These are best core exercises for people in the advanced stage, as they challenge your strength, balance, and endurance,” says the expert.

1. Plank with arm/leg raise

Start in a forearm plank pose.

Lift one arm or leg, hold for 2 seconds, and switch.

About 8 reps per side will be effective in building a strong core.

2. L-sit hold

Sit on the floor with your legs straight and hands on either side of your hips.

Lift your body off the ground while keeping your legs extended.

Hold it for 10 to 15 seconds, and repeat 3 times.

3. Hanging leg raises

Hang from a pull-up bar.

Lift your legs straight up until they are parallel to the ground.

Lower your body slowly.

Do about 8 to 10 reps for best results.

4. Side plank with hip dips

Start in a side plank position.

Lower your hips toward the floor then lift them back up.

Go for 10 to 12 dips per side.

5. Ab rollouts using wheel or barbell

Kneel on the floor with the wheel or barbell in front of you.

Roll forward, keeping your core tight.

Return to the starting position of ab rollouts.

Do 8 to 10 reps of one the best core exercises.

6. Dragon flag

Lie on a bench or floor, holding onto a stable object behind your head.

Lift your legs and hips into the air, keeping your body straight.

Lower slowly, as the last step of dragon flag, which is one of the best core exercises.

Go for 5 to 8 reps.

“These best core exercises are great for improving posture, balance, and strength for activities, including weightlifting. They may also help in reducing back pain and improving stability for dynamic activities like running or jumping,” says the expert.

Your core is not just the area in front of your abs, but also your lower back, side muscles, and even the deep muscles that stabilise your spine. Strengthening it can improve balance, posture, and overall movement, making it essential for both fitness and everyday life.