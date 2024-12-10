Best core exercises: 18 moves for beginners and advanced fitness enthusiasts

When you start a fitness programme, make sure to give importance to exercises for core strength. It is the central part of your body, which includes your stomach, lower back, pelvis, and hips. You need to use muscles in these parts in a coordinated way so that you can perform daily tasks like lifting groceries or sitting at a desk with ease. Just doing planks will not help. Make sure to include some of the best core exercises to improve your posture, balance, and stability. A strong core may also help reduce back pain, something that a lot of people with desk jobs complain about. Just make sure to choose exercises according to your fitness level for best results.
Better balance and stability: “It can make everyday activities like walking, bending, and even standing more stable,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. It may also help in preventing injuries, according to research published in Sports Health in 2013. If your spine is less stable, there may be a risk for injury.
Lie on your back with your arms and legs raised toward the ceiling.
Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your core tight.
Return to the starting position of the dead bug and switch sides.
Do 10 reps per side.
5. Side plank (knee down)
Lie on your side, supporting yourself on one forearm.
Keep your bottom knee bent and top leg straight.
Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold for 15 to 20 seconds on each side then repeat 2 to 3 times.
6. Mountain climbers
Start in a push-up position to do mountain climbers, which is one of the best core exercises.
Bring one knee toward your chest then switch your legs slowly.
Do 10 reps per leg.
Best core exercises for intermediate fitness level
These are the best core exercises for people in the intermediate fitness level, as they add more movement and challenge.
1. Plank shoulder taps
Start in a push-up position to do plank shoulder taps.
Tap your left shoulder using your right hand then switch.
Keep your hips stable while doing plank shoulder taps.
Do 10 reps per side for a strong core.
2. Russian twists
Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet off the floor to do Russian twists.
Lean back a little bit, holding a weight or clasping your hands.
Twist your torso to the left, then to the right.
Do 12 to 15 twists per side.
3. Hanging knee raises
Hang from a pull-up bar while keeping your arms straight to do one of the best core exercises.
Pull your knees toward your chest, and lower them gradually.
Do 8 to 10 reps.
4. Side plank (leg extended)
Lie on your side, and support your body on your forearm and the side of your foot.
Lift your hips to form a straight line.
“Hold for 20 to 30 seconds per side, repeat 2 to 3 times,” says the expert about side plank, which is one of the best core exercises.
5. Jackknife sit-up
Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight.
Lift your arms and legs simultaneously, reaching for your toes.
Lower them slowly.
Ten to 12 reps should be enough.
6. Bicycle crunches
bicycle crunches are one of the best core exercises for which you need to lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs up in the air.
Bring your left elbow to your right knee while extending the left leg then switch sides.
Do 12 to 15 reps per side.
Best core exercises for advanced fitness level
“These are best core exercises for people in the advanced stage, as they challenge your strength, balance, and endurance,” says the expert.
1. Plank with arm/leg raise
Start in a forearm plank pose.
Lift one arm or leg, hold for 2 seconds, and switch.
About 8 reps per side will be effective in building a strong core.
2. L-sit hold
Sit on the floor with your legs straight and hands on either side of your hips.
Lift your body off the ground while keeping your legs extended.
Hold it for 10 to 15 seconds, and repeat 3 times.
3. Hanging leg raises
Hang from a pull-up bar.
Lift your legs straight up until they are parallel to the ground.
Lower your body slowly.
Do about 8 to 10 reps for best results.
4. Side plank with hip dips
Start in a side plank position.
Lower your hips toward the floor then lift them back up.
Go for 10 to 12 dips per side.
5. Ab rollouts using wheel or barbell
Kneel on the floor with the wheel or barbell in front of you.
Roll forward, keeping your core tight.
Return to the starting position of ab rollouts.
Do 8 to 10 reps of one the best core exercises.
6. Dragon flag
Lie on a bench or floor, holding onto a stable object behind your head.
Lift your legs and hips into the air, keeping your body straight.
Lower slowly, as the last step of dragon flag, which is one of the best core exercises.
Go for 5 to 8 reps.
“These best core exercises are great for improving posture, balance, and strength for activities, including weightlifting. They may also help in reducing back pain and improving stability for dynamic activities like running or jumping,” says the expert.
Your core is not just the area in front of your abs, but also your lower back, side muscles, and even the deep muscles that stabilise your spine. Strengthening it can improve balance, posture, and overall movement, making it essential for both fitness and everyday life.
Related FAQs
Can I do core workout everyday?
Our core needs to be strong so that we can perform daily activities and exercise effectively. If you do core exercises every day, you may get injured due to overuse. Doing core exercises 4 days in a week is usually sufficient.
Is a 20-minute core workout enough?
Your core workout does not need to be long. A 20-minute core workout can be effective, but you may need help from a trainer who can guide you with the right kind of exercises and duration.
Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.