Chest exercises without equipment: 10 moves you can do at home

While working out, don’t just focus on your belly or thighs. You should also prioritise training your chest. Neglecting your chest muscles is not the right way. Regularly working them out will provide a range of health benefits, including keeping your upper body strong. It can also improve your posture and boost metabolism. Dumbbells and other gym equipment can help to build your chest. If you want to skip the gym, try these chest exercises without equipment. You can easily do these chest workouts inside your home.
Chest exercises come with many benefits beyond cosmetic gains:
You can end up with poor posture due to long periods of sitting or carrying heavy bags. Building chest muscles are important for good posture, according to Health Harvard Publishing. “Developing chest muscles helps in keeping the shoulders straight and well aligned, which further helps to give an upright stance with more confidence,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai.
Your upper body strength is connected to your chest. The pectoralis major, and pectoralis minor make up the chest muscles, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023. Strengthening these muscles can help you perform better in all daily activities, such as lifting, pushing, and even grocery carrying. “A stronger chest is able to support greater functional strength,” says the expert.
Chest exercises are essential for improving athletic performance in most sports that demand strong upper body muscles, including swimming, rowing, tennis, and boxing.
Chest exercises are a form of strength training. They build lean muscle mass, and so, more calories get burned at rest. “So, your metabolism will get enhanced, even at rest,” says Dr Ashai. During a 2012 study published in Current Sports Medicine Reports, researchers found that 10 weeks of strength training may help to increase resting metabolic rate by 7 percent, and lean weight by 1.4 kg.
The chest building exercise expands the chest cavity, located deep in the chest wall, and so, can enhance lung function. “Better lung capacity can support strength during cardiovascular activities as well as daily tasks,” says the expert.
Push-ups are a must when it comes to chest exercises without equipment. “They can help to build strength and endurance in the chest as well as shoulders, and triceps,” says the expert.
Do push-ups with your hands farther apart than normal to activate the chest more extensively.
Do chest exercises without equipment at home. They help in improving the posture, metabolism, and lung capacity. But if you have back and neck pain, consult a doctor before proceeding with these exercises.
Push-ups are a staple of any chest workout as they work the entire chest effectively without any equipment. But you can also do chest press with dumbbells, and dumbbell chest fly.
Poor posture, and improper training techniques can make it hard for the chest to grow. So, train your chest muscle on a daily basis with the help of an expert. Once you are confident about doing the chest exercises yourself, you can do them at home.
