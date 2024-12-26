Chest exercises without equipment: 10 moves you can do at home

Chest workouts should be given importance. They can help to improve your posture and provide strength. Try these easy chest exercises without equipment.

While working out, don’t just focus on your belly or thighs. You should also prioritise training your chest. Neglecting your chest muscles is not the right way. Regularly working them out will provide a range of health benefits, including keeping your upper body strong. It can also improve your posture and boost metabolism. Dumbbells and other gym equipment can help to build your chest. If you want to skip the gym, try these chest exercises without equipment. You can easily do these chest workouts inside your home.

5 benefits of doing chest exercises

Chest exercises come with many benefits beyond cosmetic gains:

1. Improves posture

You can end up with poor posture due to long periods of sitting or carrying heavy bags. Building chest muscles are important for good posture, according to Health Harvard Publishing. “Developing chest muscles helps in keeping the shoulders straight and well aligned, which further helps to give an upright stance with more confidence,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai.

2. Enhances upper body strength

Your upper body strength is connected to your chest. The pectoralis major, and pectoralis minor make up the chest muscles, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023. Strengthening these muscles can help you perform better in all daily activities, such as lifting, pushing, and even grocery carrying. “A stronger chest is able to support greater functional strength,” says the expert.

3. Better sports performance

Chest exercises are essential for improving athletic performance in most sports that demand strong upper body muscles, including swimming, rowing, tennis, and boxing.

4. Enhances metabolism

Chest exercises are a form of strength training. They build lean muscle mass, and so, more calories get burned at rest. “So, your metabolism will get enhanced, even at rest,” says Dr Ashai. During a 2012 study published in Current Sports Medicine Reports, researchers found that 10 weeks of strength training may help to increase resting metabolic rate by 7 percent, and lean weight by 1.4 kg.

5. Increases lung capacity

The chest building exercise expands the chest cavity, located deep in the chest wall, and so, can enhance lung function. “Better lung capacity can support strength during cardiovascular activities as well as daily tasks,” says the expert.

10 chest exercises without equipment

Push-ups are a must when it comes to chest exercises without equipment. “They can help to build strength and endurance in the chest as well as shoulders, and triceps,” says the expert.

1. Incline push-ups

Position your hands on an elevated surface to do one of the best chest exercises without equipment.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches it so that your upper chest, triceps, and deltoids get worked well.

2. Decline push-ups

Place your feet on a platform with your feet raised to do one of the chest exercises without equipment.

Do the standard push-ups to work your upper chest, and deltoids.

3. Pike push-ups

Start in a push-up position to do one of the effective chest exercises without equipment.

Lift your hips high and go down to work your upper chest.

4. Archer push-ups

To do one of the chest exercises without equipment, start in push-up position with your feet on a chair.

Bring your body down, and alternate your weight from one hand to the other, emphasising the upper chest.

5. Diamond push-ups

Begin in a high plank position on your mat with your body forming a straight line, and your hands right under your shoulders.

Get your hands closer to each other to make a diamond shape with the help of your thumbs and index fingers.

Take your body closer to the ground by bending your elbows.

Push yourself back up to the first step by keeping your arms straight.

6. Chest dips on bench

Grip the edge of a bench with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Bring down your body and bend your elbows to train your lower chest.

Go up and do the dips for a few seconds as part of chest exercises without equipment.

7. Wide push-ups

Get into the plank position.

Bend your elbows out to the side while taking your body closer to the ground.

Stop when your chest reaches near your elbows.

Press into your hands to raise your body, as part of chest exercises without equipment.

8. Decline plank push-ups

Kneel down and face your back to a bench or an elevated surface.

Put your hands on the ground, and feet on top of the surface.

Keep your back straight, bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground.

9. Isometric chest squeeze

Stand straight while engaging your core muscles for stability.

Place your palms together and press them together for 30 seconds to work the inner chest.

10. Wide arm push-ups

Do push-ups with your hands farther apart than normal to activate the chest more extensively.

Take a Poll What is your favourite type of cardio exercise? Cycling

Running

Jump rope

Swimming Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Previous Next

Mistakes to avoid while doing chest exercises without equipment

Incorrect form : Keep your body aligned in a straight line during push-ups to prevent unnecessary strain on your back and shoulders.

: Keep your body aligned in a straight line during push-ups to prevent unnecessary strain on your back and shoulders. Overextending : Lowering yourself too deep can strain the shoulders, so ensure controlled movement while doing chest exercises without equipment.

: Lowering yourself too deep can strain the shoulders, so ensure controlled movement while doing chest exercises without equipment. Neglecting core engagement: Always engage your core to maintain stability and prevent injury while doing chest exercises without equipment.

Do chest exercises without equipment at home. They help in improving the posture, metabolism, and lung capacity. But if you have back and neck pain, consult a doctor before proceeding with these exercises.