7 surprising benefits of wall squats and how to do them properly

Do you want to strengthen your legs, glutes, and core without stressing your joints? Try doing wall squats to improve your flexibility.

Have you ever wished for an effective and incredibly convenient workout? Something you could perform anywhere, anytime, without needing fancy equipment or a visit to the gym? Wall squats can be an answer to your prayers. This often-overlooked exercise is a powerhouse for building lower body strength, improving balance, and even enhancing flexibility. By simply leaning against a wall, you can effectively target your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. So, if you’re recovering from an injury, looking to add a quick workout to your busy day, or just want to strengthen your legs without putting excessive stress on your joints, wall squats are your answer. Check out the benefits of this exercise and how to do it properly.

What are wall squats?

Wall squats are a bodyweight exercise that concentrate mainly on the quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. They include placing your back against a wall for support and lowering your body as if you were sitting in a chair. “The goal is to keep your back straight against the wall throughout the process, with your feet shoulder-width apart and a comfortable distance from it,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Bend your knees and drop your hips until your thighs are parallel (or as close as comfortably possible) to the floor, resembling the seated posture. The wall provides support, allowing you to focus on working your leg muscles while maintaining good form. This exercise can be adapted to different difficulty levels by modifying the squat’s depth and duration.

Benefits of wall squats

Here are some notable benefits of wall squats.

1. Strengthens lower body

This exercise effectively targets major muscle groups in your legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, as found in a study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science. Consequently, everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, and lifting objects become noticeably easier. Thus, including wall squats in your fitness regimen offers a convenient and accessible way to enhance your lower body power.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Gentle on joints

Unlike traditional squats, these kinds of squats provide support, reducing stress on the knees and other joints. This makes them an excellent option for people with joint pain, arthritis, or those recovering from injuries, as found in a study published in the journal Applied Sciences. Plus, the reduced joint stress allows for a safer and more comfortable workout, especially beneficial for those with sensitive joints. Therefore wall squats are a valuable tool for maintaining strength and fitness while minimising the risk of further joint discomfort or injury. The wall’s support facilitates controlled movement and allows people to progressively increase exercise intensity and duration as their strength and comfort improve.

3. Improves balance and posture

Proper form is crucial when performing wall squats, as it facilitates the engagement and strengthening of core muscles. These core muscles are essential for maintaining balance and promoting good posture. Strengthening these vital muscles contributes to improved stability and better spinal alignment. This positive impact on balance and posture is supported by research published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Sciences. Wall squats, when performed correctly, can thus be a valuable tool for enhancing core strength and overall body mechanics. This, in turn, can translate to improved balance, and posture, and reduced risk of falls or injuries.

4. Enhances flexibility

The squatting motion inherent in wall squats contributes to improved flexibility in both the hips and ankles. “This increased flexibility translates to a greater range of motion, which is crucial for overall physical function. A wider range of motion, in turn, helps reduce the risk of injuries,” says the expert. Therefore, incorporating wall squats into your routine can be a proactive approach to injury prevention. This makes wall squats a valuable exercise for long-term fitness and well-being.

5. Accessible and convenient

Wall squats offer unparalleled convenience, requiring no specialised equipment, and are capable of being performed virtually anywhere. “All that’s needed is a wall, making this exercise remarkably accessible. This ease of access makes wall squats a convenient option for people of all fitness levels,” explains the expert. Whether you have access to a gym or not, a wall provides the necessary support for this effective exercise. This makes it ideal for busy schedules or those with limited access to fitness facilities. Wall squats can easily be integrated into any routine, anytime, anywhere.

6. Builds endurance

The challenge motivates your muscles to work harder for a greater duration of time, resulting in adaptations that improve their long-term performance capability. These improvements in endurance and stamina are extremely advantageous to athletes looking to improve their performance. “Additionally, anyone wanting to improve their physical abilities, regardless of athletic activities experience, can benefit from greater muscle resilience,” points out the expert.

7. Low-impact

This is also a low-impact exercise, meaning they minimise stress on your joints while still delivering effective muscle strengthening. This low-impact nature makes them a suitable exercise for people of all ages and fitness levels. Even individuals with joint issues or physical limitations can often perform wall squats safely. The reduced stress on joints makes them a good alternative to higher-impact exercises. “This allows people to build strength and improve fitness without risking further joint damage or pain,” says the expert.

How to do wall squats properly?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform wall squats safely.

Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart, and about a foot or two away from the wall. Your feet should be flat on the floor.

Engage your core muscles by gently drawing your belly button towards your spine. This will help stabilise your back and protect it from strain.

Slowly slide your back down the wall, bending your knees as if you are sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight against the wall throughout the movement.

Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor, or as close as comfortably possible. If you have knee issues, don’t go lower than what feels comfortable. The deeper you go, the more challenging the exercise becomes.

Pause briefly at the bottom of the squat.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position, sliding your back up the wall. Maintain control throughout the movement.

Repeat the exercise as many times as you need to.

Things to keep in mind

Ensure your feet are shoulder-width apart and pointing straight ahead.

Keep your back flat against the wall. Avoid arching your back or leaning forward.

Make sure your knees track in line with your toes. Avoid letting your knees cave inward or drift outward.

Breathe in as you lower yourself and breathe out as you push back up.

If you feel any pain, stop the exercise immediately.

Side effects of wall squats

While generally safe and beneficial, wall squats, like any exercise, can have potential side effects if performed incorrectly or if certain pre-existing conditions are present. It’s important to be aware of these potential issues:

If you have pre-existing knee problems, wall squats might exacerbate the pain. Incorrect form, particularly allowing the knees to cave inwards or go past the toes, can also contribute to knee pain.

Maintaining a straight back against the wall is essential. If the back is arched or if the core isn’t engaged properly, it can lead to lower back strain or pain. Proper form and core engagement are crucial to prevent this.

As with any strength training exercise, you may experience muscle soreness after wall squats, especially when starting a new routine or increasing the intensity. This is normal and usually subsides within a day or two. However, if the pain is severe or persistent, it could indicate an injury.

It is always best to consult with a healthcare professional or certified fitness trainer before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health concerns. They can provide personalised guidance and ensure that the exercise is safe and appropriate for you.