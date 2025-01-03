Try the upright row to get strong shoulders

Upright row can help you get strong shoulders. However, when not done correctly, it can cause injuries. Here's how to do the strength training exercise safely.

Looking for an upper body workout routine? Try the upright row. This exercise works various muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, and upper back. You can use equipment like dumbbell or kettlebell to do this strength training exercise. It can be a great addition to your fitness routine, especially if you want to make your shoulders stronger and improve posture. But you need to follow the right techniques to make sure you don’t get injured. Focus on controlled and coordinated movements while doing this exercise to enhance optimal muscle strengthening, and reducing the risk of injury.

What is the upright row?

It is an effective exercise for building and strengthening the shoulder muscles. It is one of the most common exercises performed to strengthen shoulder muscles (deltoids), and upper back muscle (trapezius), according to research published in the Strength & Conditioning Journal in 2011. The entire shoulder’s muscles are engaged during this kind of exercise. “These muscles include the anterior and medial deltoids (shoulder muscles) and also upper trapezius and rhomboid (upper back), bicep and forearm muscles,” says fitness expert Aman Puri.

This strength and weight training exercise is performed by lifting a weight vertically in front of the body up to the shoulder’s height or higher. The arms are relatively kept close to the torso while doing this exercise.

What are the benefits of doing the upright row?

Here is how this workout regimen can help you:

This exercise helps build and strengthen overall shoulders and improve upper back strength. Strengthening the shoulder muscles by performing this exercise helps improve their mobility, alleviating stiffness.

This exercise also assists with shoulder muscle hypertrophy (cell growth), especially when carried out with progressive lifting of weights.

Strengthening the upper back and shoulder muscles also improves upper body posture and athletic performance, which requires upper body strength like powerlifting, tennis, and boxing.

With the help of dumbbells and barbells, this exercise helps improve grip strength. “It is helpful while performing different lifts,” says the expert. There is also a connection between grip strength and death. During a 2023 study, published in Frontiers, higher grip strength was associated with fewer fatalities in people with more than three comorbidities.

How to do the upright row?

Here is how you can perform the exercise safely:

To perform this exercise, stand with your feet apart aligned to shoulder width.

Grab a weighted barbell, with your arms fully extended with shoulder-width apart. If you are a beginner, don’t go for weights while doing this exercise.

Make your back straight and then slightly bend your knees forward.

Start by pulling the rod straight up towards your chin or chest raising both your hands and folding your elbows in a backward movement. Keep them higher than wrists as you lift the equipment.

Slowly bring the equipment back down towards your thighs and repeat.

You can go for 8 to 10 reps with 3 to 4 exercise sets, suggests the expert.

Common mistakes to avoid

Avoiding the following mistakes during this exercise can help overcome the risk of unintended injury:

Lifting excessive weight : Picking up excess weight can lead to muscle strain, joint or bone damage, and nerve injuries, which can lead to improper posture. Lifting heavy weights with the upright row should be done by experienced people, as per research published in the Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine journal in 2018.

: Picking up excess weight can lead to muscle strain, joint or bone damage, and nerve injuries, which can lead to improper posture. Lifting heavy weights with the upright row should be done by experienced people, as per research published in the Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine journal in 2018. Higher elevation or swinging motion : Pulling up your elbows too high can put unnecessary strain on your shoulder. “Controlled instead of swinging movement reduces the risk of sudden shoulder muscle strain,” says the expert.

: Pulling up your elbows too high can put unnecessary strain on your shoulder. “Controlled instead of swinging movement reduces the risk of sudden shoulder muscle strain,” says the expert. Grip positioning : Holding the bar too close or far can strain your elbows or wrists. A grip slightly inwards than the shoulder width can prevent the deltoids and traps from being fully engaged and can cause shoulder pain.

: Holding the bar too close or far can strain your elbows or wrists. A grip slightly inwards than the shoulder width can prevent the deltoids and traps from being fully engaged and can cause shoulder pain. Shrugging shoulders: Try to keep your shoulders stable as shrugging movement can shift the focus of the muscles targeted and increase the risk of injury or sprain.

What are the variations of upright row?

1. Dumbbell upright row

Carrying dumbbells instead of barbells can be an easier variation for upright row lifting. It allows better and more comfortable movement for beginners. “This can be beneficial for those performing single-hand or unilateral dumbbells,” says Puri.

2. Cable upright row

You can use dumbbells or barbell to do this exercise for strengthening your shoulders. You can also go for cable upright row that utilises a cable machine, so, it offers smooth as well as controlled movement. “It increases the strength and coordination of the muscles targeted during the exercise,” says Puri.

3. Kettlebell upright row

This variation of upright row is performed using a kettlebell weight. You need to hold it with both your hands while doing the strength and weight training exercise. “It can be beneficial for enhancing your upper body strength,” says Puri.

4. Plank upright row

Beginners should avoid this variation of the upright row as it is an advanced and challenging form of the exercise. “It involves adding a plank movement in the end while lowering the dumbbell or kettlebell weight downwards,” shares the expert.

Who should avoid the upright row?

The upright row is a popular shoulder-strengthening exercise among fitness enthusiasts but certain people should avoid it.

People with a history of back, shoulder, elbow or wrist injuries should restrict themselves from this exercise particularly while lifting heavy weights. “This can cause restricted mobility or may cause joint deformity, especially for those lifting weights,” says the expert.

Elderly people, especially with joint issues, must avoid it as there can be injury risks.

The upright row can help to improve grip strength, make shoulders stronger and improve posture. But do a little warm-up to prevent muscle strain or risk of joint injury. Also, increase weight gradually rather than jumping directly to heavy weights.