Try the upright row to get strong shoulders

Looking for an upper body workout routine? Try the upright row. This exercise works various muscle groups, including the shoulders, arms, and upper back. You can use equipment like dumbbell or kettlebell to do this strength training exercise. It can be a great addition to your fitness routine, especially if you want to make your shoulders stronger and improve posture. But you need to follow the right techniques to make sure you don’t get injured. Focus on controlled and coordinated movements while doing this exercise to enhance optimal muscle strengthening, and reducing the risk of injury.
It is an effective exercise for building and strengthening the shoulder muscles. It is one of the most common exercises performed to strengthen shoulder muscles (deltoids), and upper back muscle (trapezius), according to research published in the Strength & Conditioning Journal in 2011. The entire shoulder’s muscles are engaged during this kind of exercise. “These muscles include the anterior and medial deltoids (shoulder muscles) and also upper trapezius and rhomboid (upper back), bicep and forearm muscles,” says fitness expert Aman Puri.
This strength and weight training exercise is performed by lifting a weight vertically in front of the body up to the shoulder’s height or higher. The arms are relatively kept close to the torso while doing this exercise.
Here is how this workout regimen can help you:
Here is how you can perform the exercise safely:
You can go for 8 to 10 reps with 3 to 4 exercise sets, suggests the expert.
Avoiding the following mistakes during this exercise can help overcome the risk of unintended injury:
Carrying dumbbells instead of barbells can be an easier variation for upright row lifting. It allows better and more comfortable movement for beginners. “This can be beneficial for those performing single-hand or unilateral dumbbells,” says Puri.
You can use dumbbells or barbell to do this exercise for strengthening your shoulders. You can also go for cable upright row that utilises a cable machine, so, it offers smooth as well as controlled movement. “It increases the strength and coordination of the muscles targeted during the exercise,” says Puri.
This variation of upright row is performed using a kettlebell weight. You need to hold it with both your hands while doing the strength and weight training exercise. “It can be beneficial for enhancing your upper body strength,” says Puri.
Beginners should avoid this variation of the upright row as it is an advanced and challenging form of the exercise. “It involves adding a plank movement in the end while lowering the dumbbell or kettlebell weight downwards,” shares the expert.
The upright row is a popular shoulder-strengthening exercise among fitness enthusiasts but certain people should avoid it.
The upright row can help to improve grip strength, make shoulders stronger and improve posture. But do a little warm-up to prevent muscle strain or risk of joint injury. Also, increase weight gradually rather than jumping directly to heavy weights.
Both the upright row and bent over row are considered weight training exercises. The main difference between them is the muscles they target and the stance position. The upright row focuses on shoulder muscles while bent over row targets the back muscles more as it is performed in a horizontal position as compared to the upright row which is performed vertically.
Though the upright row targets the front and side deltoids, these muscle groups are worked harder than in overhead press. The overhead press targets various muscles, including the front, side, and rear deltoids as well as multiple muscles like pectoral, and triceps. So, upright rows can be used for isolated muscle strengthening but not as compound strengthening exercises.
