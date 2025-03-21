Try reverse lunges to work your glutes and more

There are many variations of lunges, a strength training exercise. One of them is reverse lunges, which is a great way to work your glutes.

Looking for an exercise that targets the lower body? You will probably think of lunges, as they are one of the best exercises to improve balance as well as leg strength. This exercise usually involves moving your body forward. All you have to do is step one foot forward and lower your body. You don’t have to always move forward to reap the benefits. While doing this exercise, going backward can also be beneficial. We are talking about doing reverse lunges, which are great for your lower body. If you want to make it more challenging, you can do this exercise with the help of weights like dumbbells.

What are reverse lunges?

You may be familiar with lunges, an exercise popular for its ability to make legs stronger, and to improve stability. “Reverse lunges are a lower body exercise where you step backward instead of forward like in traditional lunges,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. This variation of lunges activates your glutes, hamstrings, and core. It is a commonly used exercise in strength training and rehabilitation, as per research published in Applied Sciences in 2024. According to the researchers, reverse lunges may help to delay mobility disability in people with Parkinson’s disease.

What are the benefits of reverse lunges?

Here are some of the health benefits of doing this exercise for lower body:

Strengthens leg muscles : Going backward while doing lunges primarily targets the quadriceps (front thighs), hamstrings (back thighs), and glutes (butt muscles). “This makes them an excellent exercise for building leg strength and endurance,” says the expert.

: Going backward while doing lunges primarily targets the quadriceps (front thighs), hamstrings (back thighs), and glutes (butt muscles). “This makes them an excellent exercise for building leg strength and endurance,” says the expert. Reduces joint strain : Unlike forward lunges, where the front knee absorbs more impact, reverse lunges put less pressure on the knee joint and distribute weight in a more even manner. Also, during a 2021 study, published in Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Science, researchers noticed a significant increase in the range of motion of the knee and ankle in participants who did reverse lunges.

: Unlike forward lunges, where the front knee absorbs more impact, reverse lunges put less pressure on the knee joint and distribute weight in a more even manner. Also, during a 2021 study, published in Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Science, researchers noticed a significant increase in the range of motion of the knee and ankle in participants who did reverse lunges. Improves balance and coordination : “This version of lunges require core activation to maintain balance while stepping backward,” says the expert. The exercise helps to control your backward movement and coordination, according to Harvard Health Publishing. So, it also strengthens the core while improving balance and coordination.

: “This version of lunges require core activation to maintain balance while stepping backward,” says the expert. The exercise helps to control your backward movement and coordination, according to Harvard Health Publishing. So, it also strengthens the core while improving balance and coordination. Supports fat loss : They help burn calories and increase lean muscle mass, both of which are important for fat loss. “The exercise activates major muscle groups, which in turn increases calorie burn,” says Thakur.

: They help burn calories and increase lean muscle mass, both of which are important for fat loss. “The exercise activates major muscle groups, which in turn increases calorie burn,” says Thakur. Enhances mobility: Reverse lunges help stretch and strengthen the hip flexors, which can become pretty tight due to prolonged sitting in office or home. “Since this exercise can improve hip mobility, it can make everyday movements like walking, squatting, and climbing stairs easier,” says the expert.

How to do reverse lunges?

To do this variation of lunges, follow these steps:

Stand up and keep your body straight with feet hip-width apart. If you slouch then it may lead to lower back pain.

Keep your chest up and engage your core without which it will be harder to balance your body.

Take a big step backward instead of forward with one of your legs. But make sure it is not a very long step, as it will put too much pressure on your knee and make it hard to balance.

Lower your back knee toward the floor, but don’t touch it. Your front thigh should be parallel to the floor. While doing so, keep your weight balanced on your front foot.

Press through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position then repeat on the other leg.

You can also do this exercise with dumbbells. All you have to do is hold the gym equipment in each hand while doing the exercise. “Start with a lighter weight such as 2 kg dumbbells so that it does not make you wobble,” suggests the expert.

Beginners can start with 3 sets of 10 reps per leg, and rest for 30-60 seconds between sets. “Do it 3-4 times in a week then increase reps when your strength starts improving,” says Thakur.

Who should not do reverse lunges?

This variation of lunges should be avoided by some people:

If your knees are already weak, reverse lunges may worsen the pain.

Since reverse lunges require stability, people with poor balance may find them difficult. But you can hold onto a wall or chair for support.

If done incorrectly, reverse lunges can put strain on the lower back.

If there is a past ankle, knee, or hip injury, reverse lunges should be avoided, as they may delay recovery.

Reverse lunges are great for your lower body. They can strengthen your lower body and help with fat loss, especially if you pair it with cardio exercises like running. However, if you have a medical condition like a knee problem, check with your doctor before trying out this variation of lunges.