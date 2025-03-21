Try reverse lunges to work your glutes and more

Looking for an exercise that targets the lower body? You will probably think of lunges, as they are one of the best exercises to improve balance as well as leg strength. This exercise usually involves moving your body forward. All you have to do is step one foot forward and lower your body. You don’t have to always move forward to reap the benefits. While doing this exercise, going backward can also be beneficial. We are talking about doing reverse lunges, which are great for your lower body. If you want to make it more challenging, you can do this exercise with the help of weights like dumbbells.
You may be familiar with lunges, an exercise popular for its ability to make legs stronger, and to improve stability. “Reverse lunges are a lower body exercise where you step backward instead of forward like in traditional lunges,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. This variation of lunges activates your glutes, hamstrings, and core. It is a commonly used exercise in strength training and rehabilitation, as per research published in Applied Sciences in 2024. According to the researchers, reverse lunges may help to delay mobility disability in people with Parkinson’s disease.
Here are some of the health benefits of doing this exercise for lower body:
To do this variation of lunges, follow these steps:
You can also do this exercise with dumbbells. All you have to do is hold the gym equipment in each hand while doing the exercise. “Start with a lighter weight such as 2 kg dumbbells so that it does not make you wobble,” suggests the expert.
Beginners can start with 3 sets of 10 reps per leg, and rest for 30-60 seconds between sets. “Do it 3-4 times in a week then increase reps when your strength starts improving,” says Thakur.
This variation of lunges should be avoided by some people:
Reverse lunges are great for your lower body. They can strengthen your lower body and help with fat loss, especially if you pair it with cardio exercises like running. However, if you have a medical condition like a knee problem, check with your doctor before trying out this variation of lunges.
Reverse lunges alone won’t target belly fat, but they help burn calories and increase muscle mass, which speeds up metabolism. Combine reverse lunges with cardio exercises like running, and jumping rope to reduce belly fat.
Yes, reverse lunges target the glutes, especially the gluteus maximus. They activate and strengthen the butt muscles. To grow glutes faster, you can add weights like dumbbells, and kettlebells.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.