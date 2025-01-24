4 benefits of jumping lunges to boost strength and stamina

Jumping lunges are one of the most effective strength training exercises that can help with weight loss, boost strength, and much more. Know how to do them correctly.

Are you looking to strengthen your leg muscles? If so, try doing jumping lunges. Jumping lunges is a dynamic exercise that has a significant impact on your overall well-being. This explosive practice goes beyond standard static lunges, challenging your body with a tremendous rush of energy. By including this exercise in your fitness regime, you may greatly boost your lower body strength. Plus, jumping lunges effectively engage multiple muscle groups, including your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core, providing a full-body workout. However, an improper form can lead to injuries, particularly to the knees and ankles. So, here’s how to do these correctly.

What are jumping lunges?

Jumping lunges are a dynamic exercise that combines the strength-building benefits of traditional lunges with an explosive plyometric element (quick, powerful movements to generate force). “Starting in a lunge position, you powerfully jump and switch the position of your legs in mid-air, landing in a lunge with the opposite leg forward,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. This continuous jumping and switching motion challenges your lower body muscles, burns calories, improves balance, and enhances coordination.

Benefits of jumping lunges

There are many reasons why you should add jumping lunges to your fitness routines. Here is how they can help you:

1. Strengthens lower body muscles

Jumping lunges are an excellent workout for strengthening the lower body, as found in a study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics. They typically target the quadriceps, a group of four muscles on the front of the thigh that extend the knee. The hamstrings, a set of three muscles at the rear of the thigh, are also heavily used during the exercise, especially during the forward and backward movements.

They also effectively engage the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the buttocks, as well as the calves, which are important for propelling the body forward during the jumping phase. By adding them to your fitness regime regularly, you may significantly increase strength and definition in these critical muscle groups, resulting in better lower body power and overall well-being.

2. Enhances balance and coordination

Jumping lunges are a dynamic exercise that requires excellent coordination and balance. During the jumping phase, you must properly coordinate the movement of your legs, arms, and core to move yourself forward and switch places in the air, as found in a study published in the Journal of Human Kinetics. This requires significant neuromuscular coordination to ensure a smooth, controlled shift. To avoid falls and injuries, maintain stability after landing. To stabilise your torso, engage your core muscles, and use your leg muscles to absorb the impact of landing. Consistently practicing them can help you improve your coordination and balance. This improved coordination and balance can lead to better performance in a variety of activities, from everyday tasks to intense athletic initiatives.

3. Helps burn calories

Jumping lunges are a high-intensity exercise that can significantly increase your calorie expenditure. The explosive nature of the movement elevates your heart rate, demanding your body to work harder and burn more calories, as found in a study published by Mercu Buana University Yogyakarta. By incorporating them into your workout routine, you can effectively contribute to weight management goals. The combination of strength training and cardiovascular activity makes jumping lunges an efficient way to burn calories and helps to achieve your fitness goals.

4. Boosts cardiovascular health

Jumping lunges are challenging exercises that raise your heart rate and provide a cardiovascular workout, as found in a study published by Medicina. Like interval training, the explosive movements and constant changes in direction put your heart system to the test. This higher heart rate strengthens your cardiac muscle, improves blood circulation, and boosts your overall heart health. Regular incorporation of jumping lunges into your routine can contribute to a healthier heart and improved endurance.

How to do jumping lunges safely?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do them safely.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart, core engaged, and shoulders back.

Raise your arms to shoulder height, bent at the elbows, ready to swing forward and backward as you jump.

Step back with one leg, lowering your body into a lunge position.

Ensure your front knee is directly above your ankle and your back knee is almost touching the ground.

Keep your chest upright and core engaged throughout the movement.

Explosively push off the ground with both feet, jumping upwards.

Quickly switch the position of your legs in mid-air.

Swing your arms forward as you jump to help with momentum.

Land softly in a lunge position with the opposite leg forward.

Bend your knees to absorb the impact.

Maintain proper form and avoid landing with your knees locked.

Continue jumping and switching legs in a controlled and fluid motion.

Things to keep in mind

Here are some points to remember while doing the exercise.

Maintain good form throughout the exercise. Avoid leaning too far forward and keep your core engaged.

Avoid bouncing or jerking movements. Perform each repetition with control and focus on proper technique.

Land softly on the balls of your feet and bend your knees to absorb the impact.

Stop if you feel any pain or discomfort. Rest when needed and gradually increase the intensity and duration as you improve.

Always warm up before starting any exercise and cool down with light cardio and stretching afterward.

Note: Consult with a healthcare professional or certified fitness trainer before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or concerns.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of exercise for muscle gain? Weightlifting/Resistance training

Bodyweight exercises

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Yoga and stretching Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of cardio exercise? Cycling

Running

Jump rope

Swimming Previous Next