Eccentric exercise: A way to get stronger and improve heart health

Eccentric exercise may help to improve your strength, and boost heart health. Here are a few examples that should be part of your fitness training.

Weight loss isn’t the only reason why many of us exercise. For many people, the aim may be to build strength, and simply be healthy. There are many techniques that can help you meet your fitness goals. One example of this is eccentric exercise. This involves gradually lowering weight while maintaining control. It is a popular technique in the fitness world, as it can help to improve physical strength, and lead to muscle growth. It may also enhance flexibility, and improve your heart health. If you are a fitness enthusiast then you are probably already doing this exercise. However, it is not limited to gym enthusiasts, as people of all fitness levels can try it.

What is eccentric exercise?

Eccentric exercise is a strength training technique that is often used while working out. It focuses on active lengthening of muscles under tension, according to research published in Nutrition and Enhanced Sports Performance in 2019. It happens when you lower a weight or control a movement against resistance, such as during the downward phase of a squat or push-up.

“This type of exercise focuses on slowing down the negative or lowering phase of a movement, which builds strength and control,” explains fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur.

What are the benefits of eccentric exercise?

Before learning how to include it in your fitness routine, know the benefits of eccentric exercise:

Increased muscle strength : Eccentric exercise is great for improving strength. It can improve muscle strength and power in healthy people, according to research published in Sports Medicine in 2013. It creates tension in the muscles that leads to strength gains.

: Eccentric exercise is great for improving strength. It can improve muscle strength and power in healthy people, according to research published in Sports Medicine in 2013. It creates tension in the muscles that leads to strength gains. Improved coordination : “Controlling the lengthening phase improves stability and coordination,” says the expert. This is especially important in sports or daily activities where you need to control your body under different conditions.

: “Controlling the lengthening phase improves stability and coordination,” says the expert. This is especially important in sports or daily activities where you need to control your body under different conditions. Enhanced flexibility : Since the muscles stretch while under load, eccentric exercise can increase flexibility and reduce stiffness over time. For example, lowering into a deep squat can improve hip and hamstring mobility.

: Since the muscles stretch while under load, eccentric exercise can increase flexibility and reduce stiffness over time. For example, lowering into a deep squat can improve hip and hamstring mobility. Injury prevention : By strengthening muscles and tendons through their full range of motion, eccentric training helps to protect joints and connective tissues from injuries, especially during high-impact movements.

: By strengthening muscles and tendons through their full range of motion, eccentric training helps to protect joints and connective tissues from injuries, especially during high-impact movements. Better muscle growth (Hypertrophy) : During the eccentric phase, your muscles work harder to resist the weight or control movement. “This generates high levels of mechanical stress, leading to microscopic tears in the muscle fibers,” shares the expert. When muscle fibers experience these microscopic tears, your body triggers a healing response where muscle stem cells activate. These cells repair and rebuild the damaged fibers, making them thicker and stronger.

: During the eccentric phase, your muscles work harder to resist the weight or control movement. “This generates high levels of mechanical stress, leading to microscopic tears in the muscle fibers,” shares the expert. When muscle fibers experience these microscopic tears, your body triggers a healing response where muscle stem cells activate. These cells repair and rebuild the damaged fibers, making them thicker and stronger. May be good for the heart: Eccentric exercise may help to keep your heart strong. A 2023 study, published in the Journal Of Sports Science & Medicine, showed that eccentric exercise improved health-related risk factors such as lipid profiles and reduced heart rate, and blood pressure.

6 best eccentric exercises

Here are some of the best eccentric exercises to do regularly.

1. Eccentric squats

To do eccentric squats, start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly lower your hips back and down for 4 to 6 seconds, keeping your knees in line with your toes.

Pause at the bottom, then rise back up normally.

2. Eccentric push-ups

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders.

Lower your chest to the floor slowly (4 to 6 seconds), keeping your core tight.

Push back up quickly to the starting position.

3. Eccentric pull-ups

Start at the top of the bar with your chin above it (use a box if needed).

Slowly lower yourself down over 4–6 seconds until arms are fully extended.

Reset and repeat the steps.

4. Eccentric deadlifts

To do eccentric deadlifts, start by standing with the barbell or dumbbells at thigh level.

Lower the weights slowly while keeping your back straight and core engaged.

Stop when the bar reaches shin level, then return to standing normally.

5. Eccentric step-downs

Stand on a step or box with one foot hanging off.

Slowly lower your other foot to the floor over 4–6 seconds.

Return to the starting position and repeat.

6. Eccentric calf raises

Stand on the edge of a step with your heels hanging off.

Raise up onto your toes, then lower your heels down slowly over 4–6 seconds.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing eccentric exercise

Eccentric exercise may look simple, but people tend to make mistakes. Here are some of the mistakes to avoid while doing it:

Rushing through the movement : Eccentric exercise is about controlled lowering. “So avoid dropping the weight or rushing the negative phase,” says Thakur.

: Eccentric exercise is about controlled lowering. “So avoid dropping the weight or rushing the negative phase,” says Thakur. Using excess weight : Too much weight can compromise form and increase injury risk. Start light and focus on control. If you are a beginner, and using dumbbells, go for 5 kg.

: Too much weight can compromise form and increase injury risk. Start light and focus on control. If you are a beginner, and using dumbbells, go for 5 kg. Neglecting range of motion : Not using the full range can limit the benefits of eccentric exercise. Ensure you lower the weight completely.

: Not using the full range can limit the benefits of eccentric exercise. Ensure you lower the weight completely. Ignoring warm-up : Jumping into eccentric training without warming up increases injury risk, so always prep your muscles beforehand.

: Jumping into eccentric training without warming up increases injury risk, so always prep your muscles beforehand. Overtraining: Eccentric movements are intense, and so, doing too much can cause extreme soreness or injuries.

Who should avoid eccentric exercise?

It can be done by various people, but some people need to be cautious or simply avoid it.

People recovering from severe injuries or surgeries should not do this type of exercise. “Eccentric movements place significant stress on muscles, tendons, and joints, which can aggravate existing injuries or slow down recovery,” says the expert.

Eccentric exercise can feel too demanding for those new to fitness. Beginners should not do it on their own, as they need proper guidance.

People with joint or tendon issues should skip it. “Conditions like arthritis or tendonitis can worsen because eccentric exercise exerts high mechanical stress on these structures, leading to further inflammation or pain,” says Thakur.

People experiencing extreme muscle soreness should avoid it. “If you are already experiencing delayed onset muscle soreness from a previous workout, adding more eccentric stress can exacerbate discomfort and prolong recovery,” says the expert.

Eccentric exercise can help to build strength, improve flexibility, and coordination. It can be beneficial for people with different fitness levels, but make sure to do it under proper guidance, especially beginners.