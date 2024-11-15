Barbell exercises for arms: 10 must-try workouts to tone your upper body

Barbell exercises for arms help you to build strength, increase muscle mass, and achieve a toned upper body. Here's how to do them.

If having well-toned arms is your end goal, including different strength training exercises in your regime can be a saviour. Workouts such as barbell exercises for arms can help you get rid of the fat in no time. These classic weightlifting techniques are extremely effective in targeting bicep and tricep muscles, increasing strength, and defining your arm muscles. Plus, they provide an extensive and challenging workout that can be customised to your physical level. Whether you are a beginner or a professional lifter, these exercises can be done by everyone. By including these workouts in your training regimen, you may strengthen your arms and increase your upper-body strength.

What are barbell exercises?

Barbell exercises are a type of strength training that involves using a barbell, a long bar with weights attached to each end, to perform various exercises. These workouts target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, making them efficient for building strength, muscle mass, and overall fitness, as found in a study published in the ACSM’s Health and Fitness Journal. These physical activities can range from simple lifts like bicep curls to complex compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench press. By progressively increasing the weight and repetitions, you can challenge your body and achieve significant results by including barbell exercises for your arms.

Barbell exercises for arms: Are they effective?

Barbell exercises for arms are highly effective when it comes to toning your upper body. This is due to their ability to target specific muscle groups with progressive overload. Using a barbell, you may progressively increase the weight lifted, challenging your muscles while encouraging growth. “Exercises such as barbell curls and tricep extensions concentrate both biceps and triceps, respectively, to promote muscle definition and strength,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Additionally, compound workouts like bench presses and rows engage multiple muscle groups, including the arms, shoulders, and chest, leading to comprehensive upper-body development. Barbell training sessions are versatile and can be customised based on fitness level and goals, making them suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters.

10 best barbell exercises for arms

Here are some effective barbell exercises for arms, that help to tone and strengthen your upper body muscles.

1. Barbell bicep curls

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip.

Curl the weight towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Lower the weight slowly back to the starting position.

This form of workout isolates and strengthens the biceps, resulting in improved muscular definition.

2. Barbell tricep extensions

Stand upright, holding a barbell with an overhand grip.

Extend your arms overhead, then slowly bend your elbows to lower the weight behind your head.

Straighten your arms to return to the starting position.

This exercise targets the triceps, resulting in stronger and more defined arms.

3. Overhead tricep extensions

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip.

Lift the barbell overhead, then bend your elbows to lower the weight behind your head.

Extend your arms to return to the starting position.

This emphasizes tricep extension, leading to increased muscle definition.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

4. Barbell rows

Hinge at your hips, keeping your back flat, and hold a barbell with an underhand grip.

Row the weight towards your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Lower the weight back to the starting position.

This engages the biceps, shoulders, and back muscles, leading to a well-rounded upper body.

5. Incline dumbbell press

Lie on an incline bench, holding a barbell with an overhand grip.

Press the weight upwards until your arms are fully extended.

Lower the weight back to your chest.

Targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps, contributing to overall arm strength and definition.

6. Decline dumbbell press

Lie on a decline bench, holding a barbell with an overhand grip.

Press the weight upwards until your arms are fully extended.

Lower the weight back to your chest.

This exercise emphasizes the lower chest and triceps, leading to a well-rounded upper body.

7. Dumbbell shoulder press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell at shoulder height.

Press the weight overhead until your arms are fully extended.

Lower the weight back to shoulder height.

It primarily targets the shoulders but also engages the triceps, contributing to overall arm strength and definition.

8. Lateral raises

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip.

Raise the weight to the sides, keeping your arms slightly bent.

Lower the weight back to your sides.

It targets the side muscles of the upper body, contributing to shoulder and arm definition.

9. Front raises

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip.

Raise the weight in front of you to shoulder height.

Lower the weight back to your sides.

It targets the front upper body muscles, contributing to shoulder and arm definition.

10. Hammer curls

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Curl the weight towards your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Lower the weight slowly back to the starting position.

This targets both the biceps and brachialis muscles, contributing to overall arm development.

While these are some effective barbell exercises for arms, remember to consult with a fitness professional before starting any new workout routine.

Side effects of barbell exercises for arms

While barbell exercises for arms are generally safe and beneficial for most people, there are some potential side effects to be aware of:

Improper form or lifting heavy weights too soon can lead to muscle strains, sprains, or joint pain.

Repetitive stress on joints like elbows and wrists can cause discomfort and inflammation.

Incorrect form or lifting too heavy weights can strain the lower back.

Intense workouts can lead to temporary sleep disturbances.

Overtraining or ignoring proper recovery can increase the risk of injuries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is it ok to do barbell exercises for arms every day?

It is not recommended to perform barbell workouts for arms every day. Doing these every day can lead to overtraining, which slows muscle growth and increases the chance of injury. Aim for 2-3 sessions each week, with enough rest days to allow for muscle repair and growth.

2. Is a 2 kg barbell enough to tone your arms?

It may be sufficient at first, but as your body’s strength grows, you may need to use greater weights to stay up to its capabilities.