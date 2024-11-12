Exercises with dumbbells: 8 best moves to tone arms

Strengthen and tone your arms to perform daily activities with ease. All you have to do is incorporate these arm exercises with dumbbells in your workout routine.

Toning your arms may be one of your aesthetic goals. But you should not aim to have toned and strong arms just because they look good. They are essential in making daily tasks like lifting and carrying things easier. Even reaching the top shelf needs the help of well-defined arms. To gain them, you need to sweat it out. If you already have a fitness routine, add arm exercises with dumbbells to it. At most gyms, you will find many fixed dumbbells of varying weights. If working out at home is more your style then go for adjustable dumbbells. Having this type of dumbbell means you can add or remove the weighted plates as per your requirement.

Arm exercises with dumbbells: How it helps?

Maintaining arm strength and keeping them toned become increasingly important as we age. “Starting around age 35, muscle endurance and strength naturally begin to decline by about 1 percent each year. This gradual loss of muscle can result in decreased endurance, strength, limited range of motion and a higher risk of injury,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai.

To build and maintain muscle mass as well as strength, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two days of muscle-strengthening activities every week. “Doing arm exercises can preserve strength, promote healthy movements, improve balance, and prevent injuries,” says the expert.

Dumbbells are a versatile tool for strengthening and toning arms. During a 2020 study published in Frontiers, dumbbell exercises led to a high level of muscle activation in the upper arm of participants. Here’s how dumbbells help build strong and toned arms:

Dumbbells provide resistance that challenges your muscles, encouraging growth and strength over time.

With dumbbells, you can perform a wide range of exercises, which target different key muscles in the upper body, including biceps, and triceps.

Dumbbells allow for one-sided exercises, helping correct muscle imbalances and ensuring both arms are equally strong.

Increasing dumbbell weight over time promotes muscle growth and strength.

Dumbbells allow a great range of motion, ensuring full muscle activation.

8 effective arm exercises with dumbbells

1. Bicep curl

To do bicep curl that targets biceps, stand with dumbbells at your sides, with your palms facing forward.

Curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders.

Lower them down slowly.

2. Hammer curl

Hold the dumbbells with your palms facing one another.

Bend your elbow to lift the weights targeting your forearms and biceps, and neutralise your wrists.

Bring them down after a few seconds.

3. Tricep kickback

Hold dumbbells in your hand with your palms facing each other, and keeping your knees little bent.

Maintain a straight spine as you hinge forward at your waist.

Bring your chest almost parallel to the ground.

Keep your upper arms closer to your body with your head in line with your straight spine.

Engage your triceps by keeping your elbows straight.

Keep your upper arms still, and move just your forearms.

Pause then return the weights to the first step.

4. Military press

Make sure your palms are facing forward, as you hold a dumbbell above each shoulder.

Press the dumbbells up, with the weights above your head, and your elbows bent a little bit.

Hold the equipment above your head for a moment.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back.

5. Lateral raise

Stand with two dumbbells at your sides to target your shoulders.

Raise your arms to shoulder height, where they form a “T” shape.

Lower back to starting position very slowly.

6. Front raise

Hold dumbbells in front of your thighs, and your palms facing down.

Raise one dumbbell straight in front up to shoulder height.

Follow the same steps using the other dumbbell then lower down.

7. Concentration curl

Sit with dumbbells in each hand. Place the elbow of your arm you are holding the dumbbell onto on the inner thigh of your other leg.

Focusing on your biceps, curl up and down on the dumbbell.

Lean forward with dumbbells, and bend your elbows to 90 degrees

Extend your arms behind you until they are straight.

Go back to the starting point.

8. Dumbbell pullover

Raise your arms with dumbbells toward the ceiling with your palms facing each other, and elbows slightly bent.

Extend the dumbbells back and over your head.

Take three seconds to reach a fully extended position where the dumbbells are behind your head.

Return your arms to the starting position.

Arm exercises with dumbbells: Some tips to keep in mind

“While starting with arm exercises with dumbbells, aim for maximum repetitions with minimal weight. You can do three sets of 12 to 15 reps to help build endurance in your muscle fibers,” says Dr Ashai. Once you reach the endurance level, shift focus to strengthening your arm muscles, which will allow them to maintain strength for longer periods.

The weight of the dumbbell depends on the level of fitness among women. “Newcomers can start with 3 to 5 lbs, as light dumbbells will help them focus on form rather than the weight,” says the expert. People who are accustomed to exercises require 5 to 10 lbs. An advanced fitness enthusiast can go for 10 to 15 lbs or higher to tone arms.

Arm exercises with dumbbells: Who should avoid?

People with injuries or limitations in the shoulder, elbow, or wrist area should not perform arm exercises with dumbbells without first clearing by a doctor or trainer.

Back pain or posture problems can make it difficult for some people to do standing exercises, so go for a seated alternative.

People with muscle pain should not lift weights.

You can incorporate arm exercises with dumbbells into a full-body workout. But listen to your body and rest if the muscles in your arms get sore. If you have any health conditions such as shoulder, elbow, or wrist injury, consult your doctor before starting these exercises.