Try this 10 minute ab workout to build a strong core

Want to tone your core and strengthen your abdominal muscles? Try out a quick and effective 10 minute ab workout.

A well-chiselled six-pack might not need you to slog at the gym for hours. There are some ab workouts that are both effective and efficient, as well as make the best use of your limited time. Here is a 10-minute ab workout which focuses on your core muscles, allowing you to gain strength, improve posture, and boost your overall fitness. This compact workout emphasises compound movements that train many muscle groups at the same time. By incorporating a variety of exercises, as part of this regime, you can engage your six-pack muscles, obliques, and lower back. Whether you are an experienced trainer or a beginner, this workout is ideal for anyone aiming to tone their midsection.

What is an ab workout?

An ab workout is an exercise that especially targets the abdominal muscles, also known as the core. This exercise is designed to develop and tone the muscles in the front, sides, and lower back of your torso, as found in a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Ab workouts not only improve your physical attractiveness but also your general health by boosting posture, stability, and balance. Crunches, leg raises, planks, Russian twists, and bicycle crunches are all examples of common abdominal exercises. Regular core workouts can help you build a stronger, more defined abdomen and lead a healthier lifestyle.

10-minute ab workout to tone your core muscles

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to follow a 10-minute ab workout, as suggested by fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

Star with a warm up routine

Start with a warm-up routine for one minute. This can include light cardio, like jogging in place or jumping jacks. You can also do arm circles, leg swings, and torso twists. Once this is done, begin your workout. This should take you eight minutes.

First ab workout exercise: Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Place your hands behind your head, gently supporting your neck.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Exhale as you lift your shoulders off the floor, keeping your neck relaxed. Focus on contracting your abdominal muscles, not pulling with your neck.

Hold the contracted position briefly, then slowly lower your upper body back to the starting position while inhaling.

Perform the desired number of repetitions, aiming for 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Crunches primarily target the rectus abdominis, the muscle responsible for the six-pack appearance. Regularly performing crunches can build strength and endurance in your core muscles.

Second ab workout exercise: Leg raises

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Engage your core muscles and slowly lift your legs off the ground until they form a 90-degree angle with your body.

Lower your legs back to the starting position, stopping just before they touch the ground.

Perform the desired number of repetitions, aiming for 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Leg raises primarily target the lower abdominal muscles, which can be challenging to isolate with other exercises. It also engages your entire core, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back muscles.

Third ab workout exercise: Russian twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground. Lean your torso back slightly, creating a V-shape with your body.

Tighten your abdominal muscles to stabilize your torso.

Clasp your hands together in front of your chest. Rotate your torso to one side,

Bring your elbows towards the floor.

Return to the centre and twist to the other side.

Continue alternating sides for the desired number of repetitions.

Russian twists can help to make your rectus abdominis and lower back muscles stronger. You directly engage your oblique muscles by twisting your torso, leading to increased strength and definition.

Fourth ab workout exercise: Planks

Get into a push-up position with your forearms resting on the floor, shoulder-width apart.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, avoiding any sagging or arching.

Keep your elbows directly under your shoulders and your neck neutral.

Hold this position for as long as you can, gradually increasing your hold time as you get stronger.

Planks are incredibly effective at strengthening your core muscles. A strong core contributes to better posture and can help alleviate back pain.

Fifth ab workout exercise: Mountain climbers

Begin in a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from head to heels.

Quickly bring your right knee towards your chest, keeping your back flat.

Return your right foot to the starting position and bring your left knee towards your chest.

Continue alternating legs in a quick, fluid motion.

Keep your core engaged throughout the movement, avoiding any sagging in your hips or back.

Mountain climbers are a great way to strengthen your core muscles, including your rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back. This exercise elevates your heart rate, helping to improve cardiovascular health.

Sixth ab workout exercise: Side planks

Lie on your right side with your legs extended and your right forearm on the floor, elbow directly under your shoulder.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from your head to your ankles.

Hold this position for as long as you can, keeping your body steady.

Lower your hips to the floor, then repeat on your left side.

Side planks directly target your oblique muscles, helping to tone and strengthen them. This exercise challenges your core stability, making you more balanced and coordinated.

Seventh ab workout exercise: Flutter kicks

Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms by your sides.

Lift your legs a few inches off the ground, keeping them straight.

Quickly alternate kicking your legs up and down, resembling a scissor-like motion.

Keep your lower back pressed to the floor and your core engaged throughout the exercise.

Breathe steadily and rhythmically.

Flutter kicks specifically target your lower abdominal muscles, helping to tone and strengthen them. By engaging your core muscles, flutter kicks help improve your overall core stability and balance.

Finish off the ab workout with cool-down exercises like gentle stretching and hip flexor stretches for one minute.

Note: Remember to listen to your body and modify the ab workouts as needed. If you are new to exercise, start with shorter durations and gradually increase the intensity and time as you get stronger.

Takeaway

This 10-minute ab workout is an effective way to improve your core muscles. These exercises, leg raises, planks, and Russian twists are all workouts that can help you target your rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back. Remember to listen to your body, use appropriate techniques, and gradually increase the intensity as you gain strength. Consistent practice and a well-balanced diet will help you attain a firm and sculpted midsection. So, grab your mat and prepare to sculpt your core in just 10 minutes every day!