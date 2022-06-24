Vaginal tightening: 7 simple exercises that can help you

Do you feel that your vagina has become loose? Here are 7 exercises that may offer vaginal tightening.

There can be many reasons for your vagina to expand, relax and even tone itself. Besides child birth, most women face problems with the lubrication, or elasticity of their vagina as they grow older. However, certain vaginal tightening exercises and tips may help it reform its shape efficiently. Workouts are the safest method used to tighten the vagina, which can tone lose muscles that lax after childbirth, menopause, or due to age. However, make sure do to these at your own pace and increase the challenge level gradually.

Why is vaginal tightening necessary?

Not caring about your vagina may result in sexual dysfunction, vaginal atrophy, vaginal laxity, painful intercourse, and stress incontinence, all of which reduces one’s quality of life. Fertility expert Dr Gunjan Sabherwal says that a variety of vaginal rejuvenation treatments are available to address this, all of which claim to tighten the vagina. “These treatments range from creams and pills to laser or radio-frequency therapy and even surgery,” she says.

The ability of vaginal tissue to stretch and then return to its original size may vary slightly with age and after childbirth, but such variations are attributed to changes in the pelvic floor muscles. The health of the pelvic floor muscles is what determines the tightness of your vagina. “Regaining pelvic floor muscle strength can aid in toning your vaginal muscles naturally,” she adds

Benefits of vaginal tightening

Vaginal tightening not only helps women find pleasure but it provides increased rates for second pregnancy. Some of the benefits of vaginal tightening are as follows:

Improves vaginal atrophy symptoms

Decreases vaginal dryness

Cures stress urinary incontinence treatment (SUI)

Enhance lubrication

Decline in recurrent infections, such as bacterial vaginosis (BV)

Improve vaginal laxity

Enhances sexual pleasure

Exercises for vaginal tightening

Here are some exercises that can help you with vaginal tightening.

1. Kegel exercises

Kegel exercises are one of the most preferred and widespread methods of vaginal tightening. It is composed of clench and release movements. The action of engaging the pelvic floor muscles, holding for 5–10 seconds, and releasing is known as Kegel’s exercise. “This is repeated 5–10 times in a row, several times per day. As a result, the pelvic floor muscles become stronger, which aids in vaginal tightening,” says Dr Sabherwal.

2. Squats

Squats are beneficial for toning the pelvic area and tightening vaginal muscles. It involves standing with stretched legs and hips turned out, lowering yourself as if sitting on a bench. Then, stand for a few moments before squatting and sitting down again.

3. Pelvic stretching

Pelvic stretching can help to strengthen pelvic muscles. The easiest way to do a pelvic stretch is to sit on the edge of a chair, spread your legs, bend towards your ankles, and spread your arms out. The pelvis area should be stretched inwards. According to Dr Sabherwal, this is one of the most effective exercises for tightening the vagina and strengthening the vaginal muscles.

4. Legs up

Raising the legs up on the wall are excellent exercises for tightening the vagina and developing pelvic muscle strength. Tense the abdominal muscles and slowly lift the legs, one after the other, up towards the ceiling while lying flat with your back on the floor. This will help to work the pelvic floor muscles and keep them tight.

5. Medicine ball sit-ups

Medicine ball sit-ups are advanced methods of vaginal tightening that also help with abdominal packs. The exercise includes sitting with your knees bent and your feet on the floor, and transition to lying down with your back to the wall.

6. Pelvic tilt exercise

“Vaginal muscles can also be strengthened by pelvic tilt exercises. Standing with your shoulders and back against a wall and your knees soft, pull your bellybutton in towards your spine while your back flattens against the wall. Tighten for 4 seconds and then release the belly button. To work the pelvic muscles, a set of 10 repetitions is ideal,” Dr Sabherwal told Health Shots.

7. Yoga

Yoga’s potential sexual benefits could be attributed to its relaxing effects, the way it focuses attention on sensation, the pelvic-strengthening effects of many yoga poses, improved self-image from exercise, or an amalgamation of these factors.

Herbal remedies for vaginal tightening

There are some herbal home remedies too that you can try out for vaginal tightening. Soaking in vinegar-dissolved-in-water baths is a popular and simple home remedy for a tight vagina. “Freshly extracted aloe vera gel, diluted in a bowl of water, can be used as a vaginal wash. Aloe vera’s astringent properties are known to help tighten tissues. These remedies, when used over time, can help restore vaginal tightness,” advises Dr Sabherwal.