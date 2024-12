About

Wanitha Ashok is the Fit India Ambassador, a youth icon, columnist and fitness inspirer. She has been appointed by the central government of India as the Fit India ambassador. Wanitha, who is on Instagram as @wanithaashok, is a lifestyle reset coach as well as an online and offline fitness coach, Get Fit India initiator and a media presenter. She has also authored the book ‘You have an excuse I have an Exercise’.