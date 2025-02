Vidhi Chawla is an experienced dietitian. She believes food is the essence of life and we are what we eat. She owns a private practice by the name of “Fisico Diet Clinic” with the motto of “The groundwork of all happiness is good health”. She has a long list of followers who have achieved positive results whether it is nutritional deficiencies, weight loss/weight gain, detoxification, paediatric nutrition, women’s issues (PMS, pre and postnatal pregnancy, menopause, etc.