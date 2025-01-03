Swapnali Santosh Dhobale is a nutritionist at DPU Super Speciality Hospital. She has completed her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from SNDT University, Mumbai. Since 2022 she has been working as a nutritionist, and for the past 2 years, she has been working at DPU Super Specialty Hospital. She specialises in meal planning, one-on-one consultations, and creating personalised diet plans. Her focus areas include weight management, cardiac, renal, and diabetes diets, PCOS/PCOD nutrition, and tailored plans for pregnant and lactating women.