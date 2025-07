Sonia Shah is a Health Coach and Nutrition Advisor. She is also associated with Fortune Foods, a brand of AWL Agri Business Ltd. (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd.). She provides insights on various health and nutrition topics, including the benefits of pulses, protein for metabolism during Ramadan, and the importance of a balanced diet. Sonia is also a practicing dentist who earned a diploma in Nutrition and Fitness from the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS).