About

Prernna Kalra is a certified nutritionist and specialises in Ayurvedic diets and modern nutrition. With 5 year of experience in handling clients, she has done a diploma in nutrition and health education and studied Ayurveda. er expertise covers weight management, PCOD/PCOS, thyroid issues, diabetes, hypertension, child obesity, pregnancy, and lactation. She is committed to helping individuals attain their fitness and health goals through personalised coaching and Nutrition plans.