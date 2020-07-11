Pariksha Rao, an established name in precision nutrition, has over two decades of expertise in healthcare, public health and pharmaceuticals. She is rained at prestigious institutes like AIIMS and ICMR, she also has a Diploma in Clinical Research and Clinical Behavior Science. Apart from this, she is IDF-certified Diabetes Educator with a Master’s in Advanced Human Nutrition. As the Director – Nutrition & Medical Affairs at The Good Bug, she is a driving force in health innovation.