Dr. Monica B. Sood is a qualified Physician in Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery. She is also a Masters in Business Administration – Human Resources, International Business and Law. Her recent education consists of a course in Cancer Metastasis from John Hopkins University, USA and Thoracic Oncology from Michigan University.

With 25 years of experience in the field of Ayurveda, Dr Monica is heading a 100-year-old group Navjivan Health Services through which she has restored new life into the people suffering from various deadly diseases. She also is the Chairperson of National Unity and Security Council which aims to create national brotherhood and peace among nation.

She has been accorded with Bharat Jyoti Award, Woman of Excellence Award 2020 – 2021 by Indian Achievers Forum, Outstanding & Remarkable Contribution to the Health Sector (Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery)-XEL Global Healthcare Awards 2021. She has recently received The Stevie Life Time Achievement Award, the World’s most coveted Award.