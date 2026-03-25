Maitri Shukla is a certified nutritionist and the founder of “The Rare Nutrition”, a nutrition platform focused on sustainable weight loss and hormonal health through simple, home-cooked meals. With a Bachelor (Hons) degree in Food, Nutrition & Dietetics and over three years of professional experience, she began her career as a Junior Nutritionist, later worked as a Nutrition Counsellor, and also served as a Team Leader, gaining extensive experience in client guidance and nutrition program management.

During her professional journey, Maitri closely observed the growing challenges many women face with weight management, PCOS, thyroid issues, and hormonal imbalances. She noticed that despite increased access to health information online, many people, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, still lacked personalised, practical nutrition guidance.

Through her programs, she focuses on simple, home-based nutrition plans instead of crash dieting, supplements, or complicated food systems. Over the years, she has counselled more than 500 women, helping them improve their health, build sustainable food habits, and work toward long-term metabolic and hormonal balance.