Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder of Santushti Holistic Health and Diet Insight Academy, is one of North India’s most renowned dietitians and holistic wellness coaches, with over a decade of pioneering work in integrative health. As the Chief Dietitian and Head of Department at Santushti Holistic Health and Healing Clinic, she leads a multi-disciplinary team delivering personalised nutrition programs alongside traditional Ayurvedic therapies, Panchakarma, yoga, physiotherapy, stress management, and mental health counselling. Her approach is rooted in addressing the root causes of health concerns, offering sustainable solutions for issues like weight management, hormonal imbalances, digestive health, and chronic conditions.

Lavleen’s journey began in 2014 when she co-founded Diet Insight, a wellness clinic built around the belief that real food, mindful living, and inner harmony are the keys to lifelong health. Rejecting rigid diet trends and deprivation-based philosophies, she encourages a practical, food-as-medicine approach tailored to each individual’s needs. With over half a million followers on Instagram and Facebook, Lavleen has built a powerful digital community by sharing simple, relatable, and research-backed content that inspires long-term transformation.