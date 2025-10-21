Khyati Rupani is a well-known Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian with over 20 years of experience. She completed her post-graduation in Clinical Nutrition, Dietetics, and Food Service Management from IHMCTAN and became the youngest Chief Dietitian at Lilavati Hospital at just 23. Early in her career, she introduced the idea of corporate health kitchens, creating balanced and tasty meals for companies like ICICI, TCS, and India Infoline. She has also led wellness programs for major organizations such as Deloitte and Kotak. In 2009, Khyati started Balance Nutrition, a wellness clinic, which offers solution for PCOS, thyroid disorders, diabetes, prenatal and postnatal nutrition, fatty liver, kidney disorders, cancer nutrition, and gut health.