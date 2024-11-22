Expert Share
Khushboo shukla

Khushboo Shukla

Fitness
  • Expert DegreeRegistered Yoga Trainer Pre & Post Natal Certification, Inner Engineering Completion
  • Expert Experience4+ years of experience
Overview Articles by Expert

About

Khushboo Shukla is a certified yoga teacher specialising in holistic practices that combine asana, breath work, and advanced guided meditation. She is associated with Yoga Alliance and has registered 200 hours of yoga training. She is also certified in pre and post natal yoga. With a focus on mental health, she is dedicated to helping individuals transform their lives through the power of yoga. Through her teachings, Khushboo empowers her students to achieve balance, mindfulness, and emotional well-being, guiding them on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

Articles by Khushboo Shukla

No Posts available.