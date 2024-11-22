About

Khushboo Shukla is a certified yoga teacher specialising in holistic practices that combine asana, breath work, and advanced guided meditation. She is associated with Yoga Alliance and has registered 200 hours of yoga training. She is also certified in pre and post natal yoga. With a focus on mental health, she is dedicated to helping individuals transform their lives through the power of yoga. Through her teachings, Khushboo empowers her students to achieve balance, mindfulness, and emotional well-being, guiding them on a journey of self-discovery and healing.