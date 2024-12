About

Karishmma Chawla is a Mumbai-based functional medicine nutritionist and lifestyle educator who has shaped her decade-long practice with a fundamental belief: “You become what you eat”. Functioning as a nutritionist, Karishmma focuses on gut health and hormones enlightening individuals on the role of food in preventing, managing, and treating health disorders. Her expertise covers gastrointestinal conditions, hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance and diabetes management, weight management and obesity, dyslipidemia, fatty liver conditions, Ketogenic diets, pregnancy nutrition guidance, intermittent fasting, and vegan diets.