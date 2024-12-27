Expert Share
  • Expert DegreeCertified in performance enhancement, and sports nutrition
  • Expert Experience15+ years of experience
Jeeth Sanghavi is the founder and transformational expert at Boxx Era fitness studio. Her expertise spans not only fitness coaching but also body transformation, rehabilitation, and sports training. A Rashtriya Shiksha Ratan Awardee, Jeeth is a former international and national athlete in lawn tennis and boxing, as well as an advanced-level mountaineer. She is certified in sports nutrition, specialised training (S&C), performance enhancement, and behavioural change. A pivotal moment in her career came when she trained Priyanka Chopra for her role in the film Mary Kom, where Jeeth played a crucial role in preparing the actress for the intense physical demands of portraying the Olympic boxer. This experience further solidified Jeeth’s reputation as one of India’s top fitness experts.

