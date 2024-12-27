About

Jeeth Sanghavi is the founder and transformational expert at Boxx Era fitness studio. Her expertise spans not only fitness coaching but also body transformation, rehabilitation, and sports training. A Rashtriya Shiksha Ratan Awardee, Jeeth is a former international and national athlete in lawn tennis and boxing, as well as an advanced-level mountaineer. She is certified in sports nutrition, specialised training (S&C), performance enhancement, and behavioural change. A pivotal moment in her career came when she trained Priyanka Chopra for her role in the film Mary Kom, where Jeeth played a crucial role in preparing the actress for the intense physical demands of portraying the Olympic boxer. This experience further solidified Jeeth’s reputation as one of India’s top fitness experts.