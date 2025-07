Dt. Gulnaaz Shaikh is a highly experienced and qualified dietitian specialising in various areas, including bariatric nutrition, keto-therapy, epilepsy, cancer, diabetes, and weight management. She is the Chief Dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane and has over 20 years of experience in the field. Her expertise extends to areas such as hormonal management, sports nutrition, and FODMAP (for individuals with IBS, Celiac Disease, and Crohn’s Disease).