About

Fenil Purohit is a trained yoga trainer, who pursued his graduation in Psychology from Nagindas Khandwala college, followed by a Teacher’s Training Course in yoga from Patidarwadi Yoga Sadhana Kendra and a Diploma in yoga from Yoga Vidya Niketan. He pursued his Master’s in Yogashastra too from KJ Somaiya Institute of Dharma studies. In a bid to teach yoga safely, he did multiple certification courses in Ashtanga Vinyasa Primary series and a Posture, Prop and Alignment Specialist course to ensure avoiding injuries while using props. In addition to that, he is also a pain-management therapist. He has also done certification courses in Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Acupressure.