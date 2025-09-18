Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu is a Global Yoga Educator, Author and Founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute. His holistic approach brings forward ancient wisdom for a modern age, incorporating asana, pranayama, mantra, meditation and yogic wisdom in every class. His deepest aim is to inspire people to connect to their true nature, which is fearless, expansive, joyful and playful. For over 45 years, he has devoted his life to reviving Yoga as a complete, spiritually rooted path of self-realisation accessible to all, regardless of age, ability, or background. For the past 25 years, he has been sharing his unique blend of practical experience and wisdom from ancient texts at workshops and conferences worldwide.