Dr Vivek Parameswara Sarma is a senior consultant in paediatric surgery, at the SP Medifort Hospital. Renowned for his surgical precision and compassionate care, Dr Sarma has successfully performed more than 10,000 paediatric surgeries, till date. He specialises in a wide range of paediatric surgical disciplines, including: paediatric genitourinary surgery and urology, surgery for hypospadias and disorders of sex development (DSD), neonatal surgery, minimal access/laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and reconstructive Surgeries.