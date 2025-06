Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath is a Thane-based dermatologist with over three decades over experience. Her core interest lies in Clinical Dermatology, Autoimmune diseases, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Education. In the field of dermatology, she is focused on cases related to Psoriasis, Acne, Pigmentary disorders and Connective Tissue diseases. She is a consultant at KIMS Hospitals, and the Founder Member and Medical Director at DISHA Skin and Laser Institute.