Dr Vishakha Dhorde is a highly skilled dermatologist currently practising at Kaya Limited, where she brings over eight years of specialised experience in the field of dermatology. She completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at MVP Medical College in 2017, where she developed a strong foundational knowledge in medical science. Following this, she pursued her Doctorate in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (DDVL) from JJMMC Davangere under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Bangalore, graduating in 2020.