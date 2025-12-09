Dr Vineet Malhotra is a sexologist and urologist in Delhi and NCR. Dr Vineet has risen to prominence in the fields of sexology, Urology, and Penile Implants, making him an expert urologist and sexologist in Delhi and across India. After completing his MBBS at JNMC, Wardha, in 1995, Dr Vineet Malhotra completed his Master’s in General Surgery at Government Medical College, Nagpur, in 1998. He earned his DNB in Urology and Andrology from the prestigious Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital in Nadiad, Gujarat. He is now a practising Sexologist and Microsurgeon, specialising in the field of Surgery for Male Sexual Dysfunction, Infertility and Endourology. Over 17 years of Urological surgical experience in Minimally Invasive Urological and Andrological procedures has led Dr Vineett to the pinnacle of the field. Click to read more about him