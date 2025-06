Dr Vinata Shetty is an experienced dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist. She completed her MBBS at Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, and her DNB from the National Board of Examinations. She specialises in clinical and aesthetic procedures, including pigmentation, acne treatment, laser therapy, and anti-aging. She is a life member of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Trichologists.