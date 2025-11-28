Dr Vikash Goyal is a renowned cardiologist with over 8 years of experience, specialising in Interventional and Preventive Cardiology. He has extensive training from prestigious institutions such as the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Fortis Escorts in New Delhi. Dr Goyal is highly skilled in performing complex procedures, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), complex Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA), and various angioplasties. His career includes over 10,000 angiographies and more than 6,000 angioplasties.

Currently serving as a senior cardiologist at Paras Hospital, Gurugram, Dr Goyal’s expertise also extends to complex valve treatments and paediatric cardiology. He is a gold medalist from S. N. Medical College, Agra, and a distinguished member of several medical societies, including the Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) and the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). Dr Goyal’s practice emphasises not only intervention but also preventive care, aiming to deliver the highest standards of cardiac care in Gurugram. Patients seeking expert cardiac care in a compassionate environment can trust DDrGoyal’s vast experience and commitment to their well-being