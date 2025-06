Dr. Vikas Mittal is a highly experienced pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert based in Delhi, India. He is the Director of Pulmonology at Wellness Home Clinic and Sleep Centre in Paschim Vihar and also serves as the Director of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at C K Birla Hospital in Punjabi Bagh. With 18+ years of experience, he is known for his expertise in pulmonary diseases and sleep disorders, including asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea.