Dr Vijay Ramanan is a senior consultant clinical haematologist, bone marrow and stem cell transplant expert at Ruby Hall Clinic. He completed MBBS from Medical College, Pune. He served in rural areas for 18 months to gain in-depth knowledge of health care issues in villages. Then he completed M.D. (General Med) in Pune University. He has served more than 370 stem cell and bone marrow transplant patients.