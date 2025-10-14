Dr Veena Praveen is a Dermatologist in Mahadevapura, Bangalore, with 20 years of experience in this field. Dr Veena Praveen practices at Kaya Clinic in Mahadevapura, Bangalore. She completed her MBBS from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore, in 1995 and her DDVL from the same institution in 2005. She is a member of the Bangalore Dermatological Society. Some of the services provided by the doctor are: Skin Care, Double Chin treatment, Tyrosinase, Wrinkle Smoothing, and Dermabrasion.