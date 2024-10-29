Expert Share
Dr Vajjala Shravani is a Pilates instructor

Dr Vajjala Shravani

Fitness
  • Expert DegreeMPT ( Master of Physiotherapy) & Certified Pilates Trainer.
  • Expert Experience4+ years of experience
Overview Articles by Expert

About

Dr Vajjala Shravani discovered Pilates during a challenging period following childbirth when conventional methods failed to yield results. Since 2020, she has established herself Pilates instructor, adept at conducting both online and offline classes. She has tailored her Mat Pilates sessions to cater to a diverse clientele, ensuring that each class meets individual needs and fitness levels. Her expertise spans both group and individual instruction, and she is known for her ability to create a supportive and motivating environment.

Articles by Dr Vajjala Shravani

No Posts available.