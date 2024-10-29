About

Dr Vajjala Shravani discovered Pilates during a challenging period following childbirth when conventional methods failed to yield results. Since 2020, she has established herself Pilates instructor, adept at conducting both online and offline classes. She has tailored her Mat Pilates sessions to cater to a diverse clientele, ensuring that each class meets individual needs and fitness levels. Her expertise spans both group and individual instruction, and she is known for her ability to create a supportive and motivating environment.