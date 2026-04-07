Dr V. Mohan is an Indian physician specialising in diabetology. He is the Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, which is an IDF Centre of Excellence in Diabetes Care. He is also the Chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai, which is an ICMR – Collaborating Centre of Excellence (ICMR-CCoE). Dr V Mohan receiving the Padma Shri Award from the President of India (2012). Dr V. Mohan has been in clinical practice for over 53 years and has treated tens of thousands of patients with diabetes. He has published over 1,220 research articles with more than 2,53,149 citations and an h-index of 175. He also serves on various national and international bodies and societies. He is ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide and the top medical scientist in India, according to Stanford University Global.