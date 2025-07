Dr. Umesh N. Jindal is an infertility specialist, obstetrician, and gynaecologist with over 35 years of experience. She pioneered infertility services in Chandigarh, introducing advanced techniques like IUI, IVF, and ICSI, and is credited with the first successful IVF delivery in North India. She is the founder of Jindal IVF. Her IVF lab is accredited by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR).