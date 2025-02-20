 scorecardresearch facebook
Dr Tushar Jadhav

Dr Tushar Jadhav

Oncologist
  • Expert DegreeMS (General Surgery), DNB (Surgical Oncology), EBSQ (Breast Surgery)
  • Expert Experience13+ years of experience
Dr Tushar Jadhav is a consultant in the surgical oncology, breast, head neck oncosurgery and oncoplasty department at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His area of interest is minimal invasive and oncoplastic reconstruction surgery in Breast and Head- Neck cancers. He pursued his MCh in breast oncoplasty from the University of East Anglia, UK. He is trained for various implant, non-implant based breast oncoplasty from prestigious institutes like Guy’s hospital, London and MHDCC, Dusseldorf, Germany.

