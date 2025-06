Dr Tejal Kanwar is a senior gynaecologist and obstetrician with over two decades of experience, specialising in endometriosis, PCOD, adolescent health, and menopause. She is a Life Member of esteemed medical bodies such as the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists, Indian Medical Association Family Planning Committee, MOGS, FICCI, TIE, and CIMSME. She is also a Consultant Gynaecologist at Ujaas – an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust.