Dr Tehseen Siddiqui is a leading clinical nutritionist and Chief Dietitian at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, specialising in medical nutrition therapy, preventive nutrition, and dietary counselling for a wide range of health conditions. With her expertise, she helps patients optimise their dietary intake to support overall wellness, manage chronic illnesses, and improve specific health outcomes. Dr Siddiqui frequently contributes expert nutritional insights to lifestyle and health platforms, offering practical advice on topics such as gut-brain connection through diet, the role of fermented foods in digestion and immunity, and nutrition strategies for skin health. Her perspectives help bridge clinical nutrition science and everyday dietary habits to improve wellness outcomes. Dr Siddiqui advocates a holistic approach to nutrition, focusing not just on food choices but on sustainable eating patterns that support physical, metabolic, and mental well-being, emphasising that balanced, nutrient-dense diets are foundational to long-term health.