Dr Tarun Sehgal is a senior psychiatrist and co-founder of Solh Wellness App. He has over 20 years of experience in the mental health field. He specialised in psychiatry from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, UK, and then further specialised in General Adult Psychiatry, Rehabilitation Psychiatry, and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. He has a special interest in the neurological causes of mental illness, for which he also completed an MSc in Neuroscience from King’s College London. He currently serves as a divisional director at a leading Australian health service and is considered an expert in the treatment of mood disorders, ADHD, PTSD, and early psychotic illnesses.