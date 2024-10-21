About

Dr Tanveer Aujla is a Senior Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Motherhood Women and Children’s Hospital. She has completed her MBBS and M.D. in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Government Medical College, Patiala, Punjab. She has served in Provincial Medical Services for 14 years in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as a specialist consultant in various referral district hospitals. She is an expert in managing challenging and complicated gynecologic and obstetric cases. She specializes in offering critical and high-risk obstetrical care, normal delivery and instrumental vaginal delivery, lower segment cesarean section, MTP, cervical cerclage and family planning services, conservative and surgical management of ectopic pregnancy, preconception counseling, recurrent pregnancy loss, and BOH, fertility-enhancing laparoscopy and hysteroscopic surgery, advanced gynecological laparoscopic surgery as Total Lap.